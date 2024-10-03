Swans chief Tom Harley has discussed coach John Longmire's future after another Grand Final defeat

John Longmire after Sydney's loss to Brisbane in the 2024 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY chief executive officer Tom Harley has thrown his full support behind John Longmire, ruling out a succession plan with Dean Cox as the Swans' senior coach enters a contract year.

Longmire has coached the Swans for 14 seasons and enters 2025 in the final year of his existing deal, fresh off a fourth Grand Final defeat at the weekend.

Harley said despite the "really challenging" period for his club following the 60-point demolition by Brisbane, Sydney was staunch in its support of its 2012 premiership coach.

"What I love about John is his commitment to the whole of club," Harley told Melbourne radio station SEN.

"We are unbelievably fortunate and unbelievably grateful to have someone like him at our helm.

"He will process (the Grand Final) and that will take time and we all just need to acknowledge and respect that."

Harley said he, Longmire and chairman Andrew Pridham were in constant dialogue about the coach's long-term future but were not putting their minds "into that space at the moment".

"We're certainly not getting hung up on timelines as to when we dive in, and what that looks like beyond the current contract," he said.

"What I can say unequivocally is the investment from him into our football club is extreme."

Harley categorically denied there was a succession plan in place with long-time assistant Cox, who he said was invested in the city as much as the club.

Dean Cox during Sydney's game with Fremantle in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney's players are about to head into their off-season, with the chief executive admitting it was unrealistic to totally unpack the horror Grand Final loss before the off-season.

He conceded the Swans' midfield was "bullied" by Brisbane and was keen to see how a fit Callum Mills could impact at the coalface in 2025.

"We're all hurting," Harley said.

"The game itself clearly didn't go the way we wanted it too. There's some technical reasons and some other reasons we're still unpacking.

"I've been there … we're hurting, absolutely."