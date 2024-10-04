After a stunning start to his AFL career, Nick Daicos has won his first Collingwood best and fairest

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Brisbane in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos has won his first Copeland Trophy on Friday night, following in the footsteps of his father Peter (1982 and 1988) and brother Josh (2023) to win the Magpies' best and fairest.

After finishing runner-up in this year's Brownlow Medal with a club record 38 votes – the second most in the 3-2-1 era, behind the 2024 winner Patrick Cripps – Daicos was recognised with another honour after coming runner-up behind his brother last year.

The 21-year-old collected his second All-Australian blazer in 2024 as well as the AFL Coaches Association's champion player of the year award, before winning the Copeland Trophy with 997 votes, ahead of Darcy Cameron (859) and Josh Daicos (741).

Daicos produced a phenomenal third season in the AFL, averaging 30.7 disposals (No.4 in the AFL), 13.9 contested possessions, 8.7 groundball gets, 7.7 clearances and 7.3 score involvements from 23 appearances.

Cameron was rewarded for the best season of his career to date with the RT Rush Trophy after establishing himself as one of the premier ruckmen in the competition.

The former Swan was named in the All-Australian squad – one of three rucks – for the first time in his career after averaging 29.3 hitouts (eight hitouts to advantage), 15.6 disposals and 10 contested possessions, but was overlooked in the final team with Max Gawn earning selection for a seventh time.

Darcy Cameron celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

After winning the best and fairest in a premiership year, 2023 All-Australian wingman Josh Daicos rounded out the podium following another ultra-consistent year, just holding off two previous Copeland Trophy winners in Jack Crisp and Steele Sidebottom.

Sidebottom also received the coveted Darren Millane Memorial Award for best clubman after a strong second half of the season that resulted in the veteran securing another contract for 2025.

Recruit Lachie Schultz was also recognised with the Gavin Brown Award for best defensive pressure, while unsigned small forward Joe Richards collected the Harry Collier Award for best first-year player.

E.W. Copeland Trophy voting system

The 2024 E. W. Copeland Trophy is voted on by Collingwood's AFL coaching group. Senior coach Craig McRae, together with assistant coaches Hayden Skipworth, Scott Selwood and Jordan Roughead, award votes after each match during the AFL home and away season.

Each coach is asked to award votes to every player in the game's 23-player team. Each player will receive a vote 0 – 4 on the following four categories; 1. Pressure, 2. Fight, 3. Territory, 4. Role / Impact. The maximum number of votes a player can receive per round is 64 votes.

E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Nick Daicos – 997 votes – E. W. Copeland Trophy

2. Darcy Cameron – 859 votes – RT Rush Trophy

3. Josh Daicos – 741 votes – JJ Joyce Trophy

4. Jack Crisp – 740 votes

5. Steele Sidebottom – 719 votes

6. Scott Pendlebury – 682 votes

7. Patrick Lipinski – 656 votes

=8. Bobby Hill – 645 votes

=8. Brayden Maynard – 645 votes

10. Darcy Moore – 632 votes

Other award winners

Darren Millane Memorial Award (Best Clubman) – Steele Sidebottom

Gordon Coventry Award (Leading Goal Kicker) – Bobby Hill

Gavin Brown Award (Best Defensive Pressure) – Lachie Schultz

Harry Collier Trophy (Best Young Player) – Joe Richards

Jack Hellier Trophy (VFL Best Clubman) – Campbell Lane

Other 2024 Collingwood best and fairest awards

Joseph Wren Trophy (VFL Best and Fairest) – Sam Glover

Brendan Stroud Trophy (VWFL Best and Fairest) – Patrick McKay

Reclink Best and Fairest – Dean Perawiti and Makayla Brown

VFLW Best and Fairest – Katie Day