New Melbourne president Brad Green has hosed down speculation midfielder Clayton Oliver is on the trade table

Clayton Oliver looks dejected after a loss during round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE is adamant Clayton Oliver is staying at Melbourne, with new club president Brad Green insisting the disgruntled midfielder will not be up for AFL trade.

Green used his welcome speech at Friday night's club best-and-fairest function to shut down rampant speculation about the playing future of Oliver, who attended the dinner.

It is the second straight year that trade talk around Oliver has been a major issue ahead of the club's best-and-fairest function.

Green said he was looking forward to round one next season, when the Demons' midfield would feature captain Max Gawn, Jack Viney, Christian Petracca - and Oliver.

"I know, come round one next year, when I see the first ball bounced and our midfield of Gawn, Viney, Oliver and Petracca ... that you Melbourne faithful will be there in full force," Green said.

The mention of Oliver's name was met with applause.

Oliver met with Geelong this week as he considers his future, despite having six years left on a lucrative contract that runs until the end of 2030.

At Geelong's best-and-fairest on Thursday night, defender Tom Stewart confirmed the meeting with 27-year-old Oliver.

"It was good. Obviously any sort of talent we can attract to the club is important for us,” Stewart told the Seven Network.

"So I had the opportunity to meet with him and it's an interesting thing for me in my stage of the career, but it went well, he’s a good man.

"It’s not really pitching anything, it’s just sort of enlightening him as to what we’re about at the footy club and the things that we hold dear and the things that we really value.''

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca embrace during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Green also invoked the spirit of club greats Ron Barassi and Jim Stynes in calling for unity at the Demons, who have been mired in a series of on and off-field issues in recent years.

"I bleed red and blue and this club means everything to me. I know the last two years, especially the AFL ... has been hard," Green said.

"There isn't a single Melbourne member or supporter who wouldn't say they haven't felt a sting.

"Right now, we are not in the best position, but we are certainly not in the worst either. This is a strong club ... and we are in touching distance of being back to our best."

Caty Price (left) and Brad Green pose for a photo at the Brownlow Medal on September 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Demons are conducting two reviews in the wake of their disappointing 2024 AFL campaign.

"We will realign ourselves and together we will take this club back to where it belongs," Green said.

"What I do know is we do need stability and unity ... the only way back to the top is banding together.

"Melbourne people stand up, stand tall in tough times. Look no further than Ron Barassi and Jim Stynes.

"These are people who have showed what it means to be a Melbourne person, and they have stood when the club has needed them."

The 2024 Continental Tyres Trade period kicks off on Monday.