Dan Houston, Bailey Smith and Adam Tomlinson. Pictures: AFL Photos

SUNS PICK CENTRAL TO HOUSTON CALL

GOLD Coast's call on pick 13 could hold the key to Dan Houston's hopes of returning to Victoria as the Suns weigh hot interest in the selection.

Collingwood and Carlton are among the pack of clubs fiercely chasing the pick, which Gold Coast has up for grabs given if it keeps the selection a bid will come on Academy prospect Leo Lombard.

The Magpies are trying to attain pick 13 as part of the John Noble deal, but that would likely require Collingwood giving back a strong future pick, such as its 2025 first-round selection.

Their interest in Houston has remained strong since their meeting with the Port half-back last month and with forward Joe Richards looking more likely to take up the Power's offer, could look to combine the selection and Richards to send for Houston.

Carlton is attempting to get the Suns' pick using at least its future first-round pick, with the Blues then wanting to pass it on to Port in a deal for Houston. That alone would not get a deal done with the Power, who are happy to keep Houston in 2025 if a suitable trade cannot be reached.

North Melbourne's future first-round pick has also been put up for trade for Houston, with the Kangaroos offering a five-year deal for the dual All-Australian.

Melbourne has its future first-round pick on the table for the Suns' selection as well, while Sydney has looked at packaging its first-round picks to move up the board. The Giants, now armed with picks 15, 16 and 21, could also look to shift up the board while the Western Bulldogs are another club to have been linked with the selection.

The Dogs also met with Houston last month in his round of catch-ups with Victorian clubs and have been keen on the damaging playmaker. – Callum Twomey

Dan Houston celebrates a goal during the R21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COMPO COMPLICATIONS FOR DEALS

GEELONG'S chase for Bailey Smith and Fremantle's pursuit of Shai Bolton are among a host of deals that could be complicated by the suite of compensation picks dished out by the AFL on Friday.

St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney both received 'Band One' compensation following free agency deals for Josh Battle and Harry Perryman, respectively, leading to a series of picks inside the draft's first round being pushed out.

The Cats' No.15 pick had loomed as a pivotal piece in trade talks with the Western Bulldogs over Smith's future, though that selection has since ballooned out to No.17 after the Saints and the Giants each snagged additional first-round compensation picks.

The Dockers had also been looking to use a combination of their first-round selections in trade talks with the Tigers for Bolton, but saw those picks move from No.9, 10 and 16 to No.10, 11 and 18 following Friday's deals.

Shai Bolton in action during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane is another club that had been dangling its No.18 pick to rival teams in swap deals given the Lions will need to amass points for father-son gun Levi Ashcroft and Academy jet Sam Marshall, but saw that pick move out to No.20 on Friday.

Interested clubs had also been aware that the pick could be pushed out further on draft night when a father-son bid on Ashcroft is matched, as well as when Academy bids on Marshall, Isaac Kako and Leo Lombard are placed.

The Giants also received another first-round pick due to Isaac Cumming’s move to Adelaide, with the club receiving 'Band Two' compensation – equating to pick 21 – as a result of his deal with the Crows.– Riley Beveridge

GIANTS TO HOLD WANTED DUO

GREATER Western Sydney is determined to hold wanted pair Xavier O'Halloran and Wade Derksen to their contracts this off-season following a string of departures to start the club's Trade Period.

Isaac Cumming (Adelaide), Harry Perryman (Collingwood) and Nick Haynes (Carlton) all left the club when the free agency window opened on Friday, while midfielder James Peatling has requested a trade to the Crows.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, the uncapped Derksen has already requested a trade to Melbourne despite being contracted for next season while O'Halloran has interest from the Western Bulldogs.

Xavier O'Halloran in action during the R24 match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

However, the club is desperate to retain O'Halloran and Derksen with its executive general manager of football Jason McCartney telling Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio that the pair would be remaining in New South Wales.

The club's desire to hold O'Halloran and Derksen to their contracts came after the Giants were awarded Band One compensation for Perryman's departure, equating to pick No.16 in this year's draft order.

"Yeah, we see Xav staying. It's the same with Wade. We'll be looking to retain Xavier and Wade. They're both contracted players," McCartney said.

"Xavier played 19 games for us this year and the players that are departing, we see a pretty important role for him next year.

"The reality is, the players are contracted and we're in the business of trying to win our club's first premiership. We're really happy with the draft hand we've got and what we're looking at in the draft.

"We'd very much prefer to have these two players, who are contracted, playing at our club next year to help us chase that elusive premiership." – Riley Beveridge

DEE STILL ON PIE RADAR

COLLINGWOOD remains a potential landing spot for out-of-contract key defender Adam Tomlinson.

The 31-year-old hasn’t received another deal at Melbourne and is assessing his options after struggling for senior opportunities again in 2024.

Tomlinson is keen to continue his AFL career for a 14th season in 2025 and has received some interest from the Magpies, who have been in the market for a key defender and tried to lure Mark Keane back to the club before he signed a three-year extension at Adelaide.

Adam Tomlinson in action during the R23 match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood is looking for greater key defensive coverage behind Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe and Billy Frampton, following the retirement of Nathan Murphy. Charlie Dean is yet to re-sign, Josh Eyre is without a contract, while there has been some consideration to retaining Reef McInnes and transforming him into a defender.

St Kilda considered Tomlinson before re-signing Dougal Howard, while Gold Coast has also maintained a level of interest in the former Giant.

Tomlinson has played 45 games for Melbourne across five seasons, after moving from Greater Western Sydney at the end of 2019 following 140 appearances in orange.

The Magpies signed unrestricted free agent Harry Perryman when free agency opened on Friday morning and remain active behind the scenes ahead of the deadline.

Collingwood could sign Tomlinson as a delisted free agent in November when that window opens. – Josh Gabelich

SWANS ACADEMY PROSPECT TAKES MANTLE

SYDNEY Academy prospect Joel Cochran has claimed the first honours at this weekend's Draft Combine, winning Friday's 2km time trial.

Cochran completed the run in 6:05 minutes, beating out Bendigo Pioneers talent Tobie Travaglia, who was second overall in a run of 6:13 minutes.

Joel Cochran competes in the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

South Australian defender Angus Clarke and Claremont's Will Hayes both registered times of 6:18 minutes, while Hamish Davis did the endurance test in 6:18 minutes.

Cody Angove and Jasper Alger, who both ran 6:28, and Adrian Cole (6:24) were among the other strong performers in the test, which was broken into groups and completed at Collingwood's AIA Centre.

The rest of the testing will take place on Sunday, with draftees having interviews with clubs across Friday and Saturday. – Callum Twomey

NGA TALENT WAITS

WEST Coast Next Generation Academy member Malakai Champion is yet to learn if the Eagles will select him at next month's Telstra AFL Draft.

The 172cm small forward relocated from Kalgoorlie to Perth a couple of years ago to help his pursuit of an AFL career.

Champion produced an eye-catching 2024 campaign for Subiaco at colts level before making his debut for the league team late in the year, where he kicked three goals against West Coast in his first crack in the WAFL.

"No indication from West Coast at all. I met with them early in the year," Champion told AFL.com.au at the Draft Combine on Friday afternoon.

"I met with eight clubs during the speed dates with the Academy.

"We had another speed date at WA where I met with another three. I met with three other clubs after, so it's about 14 clubs total now."

West Coast has produced five players out of its NGA, including current Eagles Tyrell Dewar and Coen Livingstone.

The AFL tweaked its NGA rules in August, allowing clubs to match a bid for their Academy graduate at any time, rather than after pick No. 40. – Josh Gabelich