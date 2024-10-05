After two second-placed finishes Jai Newcombe has been rewarded with his first Peter Crimmins Medal

Jai Newcombe during the round 24 match between Hawthorn and North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium, August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JAI NEWCOMBE has cemented his status as an elite midfielder in the AFL by claiming his maiden Peter Crimmins Medal on Saturday night, after finishing runner-up in Hawthorn's past two best and fairest counts.

The 23-year-old won the Hawks' highest individual prize after collecting 155 votes to finish nine votes ahead of vice-captain Dylan Moore, with Jarman Impey rounding out the podium on 119 votes.

If Newcombe wasn't already the best Mid-Season Rookie Draft selection since it was reintroduced in 2019 heading into 2024, the Poowong product clearly is now, after also being included in the All-Australian squad in 2023.

Newcombe has played 76 games since being selected at pick No. 2 halfway through 2021, including all 25 this year where the inside midfielder was Hawthorn's most consistent performer, averaging 24.8 disposals, 11.5 contested possessions, 5.9 clearances and 4.4 tackles per game.

The 2024 Peter Crimmins Medal was as hotly contested as any club best and fairest this season, with Moore pushing Newcombe all the way, following a season where the Caulfield Grammar product earned his first All-Australian blazer.

Moore kicked 36 goals from 25 appearances and amassed 33 goal assists, while averaging 19.5 disposals and 7.2 score involvements.

While Impey doesn't earn the external recognition his output deserves, he was rewarded for his role across half-back with a spot on the podium after another great season in brown and gold.

As expected, the top 10 was hard to separate. Third to ninth was separated by just 12 votes, with James Worpel (116 votes) and Blake Hardwick (114) finishing top five.

Recruits Jack Ginnivan and Massimo D'Ambrosio both finished inside the top 10 after impressive maiden seasons at Waverley Park.

Jack Ginnivan, Connor Macdonald, Dylan Moore and Massimo D'Ambrosio during the round 13 match between Hawthorn and GWS at UTAS Stadium, June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

D'Ambrosio emerged as one of the premier wingmen in the land, earning selection in the 44-man All-Australian squad, while Ginnivan made a pivotal impact on Hawthorn's DNA and forward line.

Small forward Nick Watson collected the club's most promising player award after bursting onto the scene in his first season after being taken at pick No. 5 last November.

Key defender Sam Frost was recognised as best clubman after producing the best season of his career to trigger another contract for 2025.

Peter Crimmins Medal

1. Jai Newcombe - 155 votes

2. Dylan Moore - 146

3. Jarman Impey - 119

4. James Worpel - 116

5. Blake Hardwick - 114

6. Connor Macdonald - 113

7. Karl Amon - 110

8. Jack Scrimshaw - 108

9. Jack Ginnivan - 107

10. Massimo D’Ambrosio - 101

Coaches gave:

• One vote to players who played their role or beat their opponent.

• Two votes for those who had a significant influence on the game.

• Three votes to the best player or players on the ground.

• And, on rare occasions, a player or players might receive four votes for an exceptional game.