Sam Mitchell will coach Hawthorn until the end of 2027 after inking a fresh contract extension

Sam Mitchell looks on after the elimination final between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at the MCG on September 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FRESH off leading Hawthorn to within a kick of a surprise preliminary final berth, Sam Mitchell has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension.

Mitchell, who was already signed until the end of next year, will guide the Hawks for at least the next three seasons until the end of 2027.

The coach's re-signing was announced at the club's Peter Crimmins Medal on Saturday night.

It follows a remarkable 2024 season in which the Hawks rebounded from a horror 0-5 start before surging into September on the back of 14 wins from 18 matches and claiming their first finals win since the 2015 premiership.

The Hawks then pushed Port Adelaide to within three points in a heartstopping semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

After taking over from four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson ahead of 2022, Mitchell has led Hawthorn in 70 games for 30 wins and 40 losses.

Hawks CEO Ash Klein said the decision to re-sign Mitchell was a no-brainer.

"The influence that Sam has had during his first three seasons as senior coach has been quite significant and we're incredibly excited about the direction of our club with him at the helm," Klein said.

"Having seen the growth and development across our entire football program under the tutelage of Sam, there is no better person suited to lead us as senior coach into 2025 and beyond."

Klein said it was Mitchell's connection with the young group and his 'tactical nous' that made it an easy call.

Sam Mitchell addresses his players during Hawthorn's clash against Geelong in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Sam's innate ability to teach, motivate and inspire are all key aspects of the special culture that has been established under his leadership, where our players are supported to realise their potential," he said.

"While Sam's tactical nous and forward-thinking nature has led to the development of one of the League's most dangerous brands of football.

"After returning to September and securing our first finals win since 2015, as a club, we remain committed to continuing on the next phase of the journey we set out on when Sam was first appointed three seasons ago."

Under Mitchell, the resurgent Hawks not only turned their season around but the famed 'Hokball' style thrilled the football world.

On Friday, the club secured the signature of St Kilda free agent Josh Battle and is also expected to land West Coast defender Tom Barrass in a trade.

Mitchell is a four-time premiership player with Hawthorn over 307 games. He then crossed to West Coast for one season before retiring and becoming an assistant coach under Adam Simpson, helping guide the Eagles to the 2018 flag.