The Swans have announced three list changes

Jaiden Magor during Sydney's pre-season training session on January 23, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY has delisted three untried players after its run to the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Cooper Vickery, a former second-round draft pick, Harry Arnold and Jaiden Magor won't be offered new contracts for 2025.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

Drafted with pick No.27 in 2022, Vickery spent two seasons in the Swans' VFL team.

Arnold arrived at Sydney from Brisbane via the 2023 mid-season draft, while Magor was a rookie selection in 2022, with none of the trio breaking through for an AFL debut.

"It's always an extremely tough time of the year when we have to make difficult list decisions, and this season is no different," Swan executive general manager of football Leon Cameron said.

"Cooper, Harry and Jaiden have all made excellent contributions to the Swans in their own ways, we are extremely grateful for the hard work they have put in since arriving at the club.

Learn More 09:01

"On behalf of everyone at the Sydney Swans, I wish all three boys the very best for their futures."

The trio join the retired Sam Reid in leaving the Swans, who were crushed in a Grand Final for the second time in three years with their heavy loss to Brisbane.