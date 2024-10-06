Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Dan Houston, Jack Darling and Liam Baker. Pictures: AFL Photos

RACE FOR PICK 13 GETS HOTTER

CARLTON has stepped up its bid for pick 13, with the Blues putting their future first and second-round picks up for grabs for the hotly pursued Gold Coast selection.

The choice is looming as critical in the race for Dan Houston as both Collingwood and Carlton hunt the pick along with a host of other clubs, including Melbourne, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs.

The Demons and Bulldogs have both offered their future first-round pick in exchange for Gold Coast's pick 13, while the Swans have put forward picks 19 and 22.

The Blues are willing to use both of their 2025 first and second-round picks to get the Suns' pick, which they would then look to use as the main part of their offer to Port Adelaide star Houston.

AFL rules state clubs can't trade away their future first-round pick without holding onto their future second and third-round picks. However, the Blues also have this year's second-round pick on the table - currently pick 34 - which they would be able to turn into a future second-round pick. Essendon, which is chasing extra picks in this year's draft to help match a bid for NGA prospect Isaac Kako, is seen as a potential trading partner for the pick swap, though a number of other clubs will be in the mix.

Carlton's push shows the high level of interest in Gold Coast's selection, which the Suns are looking to part with given it would likely otherwise be eaten up by a bid on Academy prospect Leo Lombard.

Collingwood, meanwhile, is targeting the pick as part of the John Noble trade to the Suns. That would require the Magpies to also give up a future first-round pick, but they would also look to get back pick 23 from Gold Coast in return.

Putting their future first-round pick on the table is a move the Pies may be more open to given Thomas McGuane is shaping as a promising father-son next year, and that scenario would give the Pies picks 13 and 23 to lure Houston, as well as small forward Joe Richards, who has been tipped to take up Port's interest.

Meanwhile, clubs still have Richmond regarded as the favourite for the first-round pick being auctioned – Brisbane's No.20 choice. The Lions are chasing draft points to match bids on father-son Levi Ashcroft and Academy midfielder Sam Marshall. – Callum Twomey, Riley Beveridge

John Noble in action during the R23 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LATEST ON ROOS' VETERAN CHASE

A MOVE for Jack Darling to join North Melbourne is expected to be sealed early in the Trade Period but talks have yet to progress on a deal for Swan Luke Parker.

Darling will join the Kangaroos on a two-year deal, with a trigger for a third season, as North targeted his experience, durability and forward pressure to add to its attack.

North's pick 67 is all but agreed upon as the trade that will see West Coast's 298-gamer head to the Roos. Darling, a premiership player in 2018, had a year to run on his deal at the Eagles but was omitted late in their campaign.

A trade could be completed as soon as Monday.

Jack Darling celebrates during the round 12 match between West Coast and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, June 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

But the same won't be done for Parker, who last week requested a trade to the Kangaroos as well.

The 292-gamer at Sydney has a year to run on his contract, meaning a trade will need to be executed as well, however, discussions have not progressed on any trade.

North has picks No.2, 25, 43 and 61 before their 67 heads to the Eagles, with a full set of future selections as well.

The Kangaroos will also await a decision from Western Bulldog Caleb Daniel, who AFL.com.au revealed last month was weighing an offer to join the Roos. He has two years remaining on his deal with the Bulldogs. – Callum Twomey

Caleb Daniel dives for the ball during the R12 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at Marvel Stadium on June 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CLUBS WAIT ON BIG DEALS

TRADES involving Tom Barrass, Liam Baker, Daniel Rioli, Shai Bolton and Jack Lukosius are viewed as the key deals to unlocking other moves ahead of the official start of the Trade Period on Monday morning.

Clubs will arrive at Marvel Stadium on Monday for the opening of the 10-day window as the above five players' trades look likely to shape proceedings.

Hawthorn's pursuit of Eagle Barrass is directly linked to West Coast's hunt for Baker, given the Hawks' pick 14 has been put forward to get the deal done. The Eagles would use the selection to get Baker into West Coast but are also looking at other measures to find more draft capital, including taking offers for their prized pick No.3.

Tom Barrass looks on after West Coast's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The trades of contracted Tigers Bolton and Rioli have more to navigate than the out-of-contract Baker. Gold Coast has pick No.6 on offer to the Tigers, while Fremantle has been willing to use pick 10 and 18 in a deal for Bolton. Richmond has been expected to push for the Dockers' first two picks – 10 and 11 – for the 25-year-old if he is to move.

Lukosius' move to Port Adelaide also carries complexities given he has two more years on his contract at the Suns and the Power would need AFL approval to trade their future first-round pick as part of any deal.

How Lukosius' trade could tie in with anything else Port is considering may also depend on the Dan Houston trade situation, with the Power not letting go of the half-back unless they can be swayed by a significant deal.

Jack Lukosius in action during the R18 match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne has shut down any trade of Clayton Oliver, who wants to join Geelong after meeting the Cats last week. It came after the Demons took a look at trade options.

Melbourne has done the same for Kozzy Pickett, who expressed interest last month in exploring a trade to Western Australia. – Callum Twomey

TALLS IMPRESS IN COMBINE TESTING

NORTHERN Knights tall forward Gabriel Stumpf caught the eye of scouts on Sunday at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine, recording the equal fifth quickest 20-metre sprint in testing history.

The 196cm prospect proved his athleticism by winning the event with a 2.81 second run. He also won the vertical jumps test with a leap of 76cm and was fifth in the running jump (left hand) test.

Gold Coast Academy product Leo Lombard once again showed his powerful attributes by finishing second in the sprint (2.85 seconds) as well as blitzing the agility test, completing it in 7.812 seconds. That placed the ready-to-go prospect in the sixth best agility time in Combine history.

Leo Lombard in action at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhys Unwin (2.91 seconds), Jasper Alger (2.93) and Malakai Champion (2.94) were also among the quickest in the sprint, while likely top-five pick, midfielder Finn O'Sullivan, won the running jump (left hand) test with a leap of 93cm and was second in the right hand jump at 92cm.

O'Sullivan was also eighth in the agility test (8.14 seconds).

He was beaten in the running jump (right hand) test by Gippsland Power's Alix Tauru, who jumped at 94cm. It marked the end of an impressive Combine for Tauru, who has pushed right into the mix as a top-10 pick with his second half of the season.

Tauru, nicknamed the 'Flying Viking' for his Swedish heritage, was also in the top 10 for the running jump (left hand) and completed the 20-metre sprint in 3.00 seconds. – Callum Twomey