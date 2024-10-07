Geelong adds former Essendon and Western Bulldogs strength and conditioning coach to its off-field staff

Geelong players at training in March 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has signed experienced strength and conditioning coach Desmond O’Sullivan as the club’s new high performance manager ahead of the start of the pre-season.

O’Sullivan will join the Cats after more than a decade working at the Western Bulldogs and Essendon.

After starting in the Bombers’ VFL program in 2012, O’Sullivan spent nine years at Essendon before moving to the Whitten Oval at the end of 2021.

The Cats have been on the hunt for a new fitness boss since Scott Murphy informed the club in June that he was departing at the end of the season to start a new role with Rugby Australia.

Learn More 09:00

Murphy arrived at Kardinia Park at the end of 2014 and spent a decade working under Chris Scott.

Geelong conducted a thorough search before securing O’Sullivan from up the highway.

Richmond and Sydney both remain in the hunt for new fitness bosses after Carlton poached Rob Inness from the Swans to replace Andrew Russell.

The Tigers are yet to replace Luke Meehan, while Adelaide fitness guru Darren Burgess has been in demand but is expected to remain at West Lakes.