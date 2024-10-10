Harry Sharp wants to leave Brisbane after four years with the premiers

Harry Sharp celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE winger Harry Sharp has requested a trade to Melbourne.

Sharp, 21, has played 16 games in four years since being drafted to the Lions with pick No.43 in the 2020 AFL Draft.

He was an emergency in the Lions' Grand Final side that thumped Sydney by 60 points to claim the 2024 premiership.

Sharp's elite running power will help the Demons replace departed pair Alex Neal-Bullen and Lachie Hunter, both of whom played mobile roles across wing and half-forward.

His request comes as fellow midfielder Deven Robertson also explores his options, 12 months after the West Australian product opted to stay with the Lions following interest from West Coast.

Robertson played in Brisbane side that lost the 2023 Grand Final to Collingwood, but only managed two senior games in 2024 as the Lions powered to the premiership.

Lions football manager Danny Daly confirmed that both Robertson and Sharp were looking at options with rival clubs when he spoke to Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday morning.