Sam Weideman has not been offered a contract by Essendon for next season

Sam Weideman in action during Essendon's training session at The Hangar on April 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has farewelled key forward Sam Weideman after 17 games across two seasons with the club.

Weideman crossed to the Bombers from Melbourne at the end of the 2022 season after playing 59 games in the red and blue.

Sam Weideman has been delisted by Essendon.



Taken by the Demons with pick No.9 in the 2015 draft, the 27-year-old kicked 77 goals across his 76 games.

Bombers talent and operations manager Matt Rosa thanked Weideman for his services to the club.

"I’d like to thank Sam for his contribution to Essendon over the past two seasons. These decisions are never easy but Sam handled it with maturity and professionalism," Rosa said.

"We wish Sam all the best for his future endeavours and he will always be a part of Essendon."

Weideman's late grandfather, Murray, is a member of Collingwood's team of the century after playing in two premierships with the Magpies and winning three Copeland Trophies in the 1950s and 1960s.