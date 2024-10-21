Josh Rotham has not been offered a contract extension for 2025

Josh Rotham in action during West Coast's clash against Melbourne in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has farewelled defender Josh Rotham after eight seasons at the club.

The 26-year old chalked up 72 games in the blue and gold after he was recruited from West Perth with pick No.37 in the 2016 national draft.

Rotham managed just 13 games in 2024, his last in the Derby against Fremantle in round 20.

"Josh has given all of himself to the club and departs as one of the most popular members of the playing squad amongst his teammates and staff alike," Eagles list boss Matt Clarke said.

"We thank him for his efforts on the field and overall contribution to the club, and wish him well for the next chapter."

Despite not being offered a contract for 2025, the unrestricted free agent could still find a new home ahead of next season.

Essendon has openly been in the market for a recycled player after a quiet trade period and have held a keen interest in Rotham.

Rotham joins a host of other Eagles to depart this off-season, with defender Alex Witherden, former mid-season recruit Jai Culley, untried midfielder Coby Burgiel, former Geelong forward Jamaine Jones, midfielder Zane Trew and winger Jordyn Baker all part of the club's off-season changes.