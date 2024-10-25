The sons of Scott Camporeale have nominated to join the Blues this year

Ben and Lucas Camporeale during the 2024 AFL National Academy jumper presentation. Picture: AFL Photos

LUCAS and Ben Camporeale have formally nominated to join Carlton as father-son selections at this year's Telstra AFL Draft.

The sons of Carlton Hall of Famer Scott, a 1995 premiership player who played 233 games for the Blues, lodged paperwork on Friday.

Ben and Lucas have been part of the Carlton Academy for the past three years.

An inside midfielder, Ben was named in this year's Marsh AFL National Championships Under-18 All-Australian team.

He averaged 26.8 disposals, 4.5 clearances and 3.8 tackles to win South Australia's MVP award.

Lucas, playing more as an outside midfielder, also had a strong year, averaging 20.8 touches for South Australia during the championships.

This year's Telstra AFL Draft will be held on November 20-21, with the Rookie Draft to take place on November 22.