One of Brisbane's most dynamic premiership stars is heading rapidly towards a new contract

Cam Rayner celebrates a goal during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE star Cam Rayner is set to shun free agency, with talks speeding towards a new long-term deal with the Lions.

The premiership forward was set to be one of the most highly sought-after free agents in 2025 but AFL.com.au understands the 25-year-old is closing in on a new long-term deal.

The extension, which could be up to six years, would take him through to the end of the 2031 season.

The 2017 No.1 pick enjoyed a career-best season with the Lions in 2024, making the All-Australian squad for the first time.

He kicked a career-high 31 goals, including three in the elimination final win over Brisbane and another two in the preliminary final win over Geelong, with Rayner's second half crucial in the Lions' come-from-behind win.

Rayner was drafted from the Western Jets and has had Victorian clubs circle him throughout his career and again in anticipation of his free agency season.

However he has been settled in Brisbane and looks set to follow the lead of co-captain Harris Andrews, who signed a four-year extension to the end of 2029 before he was due to hit free agency next year.

Cam Rayner after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rayner told AFL.com.au in August he was happy to focus on his football before getting started on his contract talks.

"The main thing I can do is keep playing consistent footy and that's what I'm really going to work on. Whatever happens will happen," he said.

"I love the Lions and this has been the club that's looked after me since I was a teenager. I'm in no rush to do anything, but this club means so much to me and I've enjoyed every single moment I've been up here."

Rayner has been the main contract priority for the premiership Lions heading into 2025 along fellow free agent Brandon Starcevich, and other forwards Callum Ah Chee, Kai Lohmann and Logan Morris also out of contract next season.

Carlton's Tom De Koning, North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke, Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw, West Coast's Oscar Allen and Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli are among the other high-profile free agents ahead of next season.