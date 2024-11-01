Ben Reid has joined the Western Bulldogs in a development role

Ben Reid in action during a Collingwood training session on July 1, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

FORMER Collingwood defender Ben Reid is returning to clubland after being appointed a development coach at the Western Bulldogs.

The 35-year-old will join the football department at the Whitten Oval and work under Luke Beveridge, who was Reid’s development coach at the Magpies in 2009 and 2010.

After retiring at the end of 2020, Reid returned to where he grew up and joined the Wangaratta Magpies in the Ovens and Murray League.

Reid was player-coach in 2022 and 2023 before coaching full-time in 2024.

Wangaratta won the premiership in 2022 before it was sensationally stripped off them due to salary cap breaches.

Port Adelaide recruit Joe Richards was drafted directly out of that side by Collingwood at pick No.48 in the 2022 AFL Draft. First-round prospect Joe Berry played the last six games for Wangaratta in 2023 and is set to be picked on November 20.

Joe Richards celebrates his first League goal during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Reid played 152 games for the Magpies across 14 seasons in the AFL, including the 2010 premiership win against St Kilda.

The Murray Bushrangers product was drafted as a key forward but made his name at the other end of the ground, earning selection in the 2011 All-Australian team at centre half-back.

Injuries limited the 2006 pick No.8 in the latter stages of his career, but clubs have been keeping tabs on him for development coaching roles in the past 12 months, including Gold Coast, which recently added Hugh Greenwood to Damien Hardwick's staff.

Learn More 28:24

The Bulldogs made extensive changes to their football department around Luke Beveridge last off-season, adding Matt Egan, Daniel Pratt, Jarryn Geary and Alex Johnson, amid two reviews of the program, but aren't expected to make many other changes.

Head of development Jamie Maddocks moved to West Coast last month to run the development program under new senior coach Andrew McQualter.

Strength and conditioning coach Des O’Sullivan moved to Geelong as physical performance manager last month to replace Scott Murphy.