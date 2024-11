Bombers players look dejected after the round 23 match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards take a look at Essendon ahead of 2025.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Expectations continue to mount on Bombers after another reset

- Hard to see how 2025 is any different to 2024

- All eyes on Elijah Tsatas and Archie Perkins

- Pressure on president David Barham

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.