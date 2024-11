Sean Darcy and Toby Nankervis compete in the ruck during the R17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting take a look at Fremantle ahead of 2025.

START LISTENING NOW

- The Dockers' 2024 season unravelled in the final month

- Ruckman Sean Darcy must have a huge pre-season

- Recruit Shai Bolton can add exactly what the Dockers need

- Pressure mounts on coach Justin Longmuir coming into the final year of his contract

