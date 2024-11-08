The Lions and Magpies have exchanged picks at this year's draft

Levi Ashcroft celebrates a goal during the Coates Talent League Grand Final between Sandringham and Greater Western Victoria Rebels on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Collingwood have agreed to a pick swap before Friday's deadline.

The Lions will send picks 60 and 66 to the Pies in exchange for pick 58, as reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

That means Brisbane will carry picks 27, 34, 42, 43, 49 and 58 into this month's Telstra AFL Draft.

The Lions are set to match bids on father-son prospect Levi Ashcroft and Academy player Sam Marshall.

The Pies now hold picks 52, 55, 60 and 66, but all of those selections are set to come in after bids for the likes of Ashcroft, Marshall, Leo Lombard (Gold Coast) and Isaac Kako (Essendon).

The deadline for pick swaps closed at 5pm AEDT on Friday.

The 2024 draft will be held on November 20-21.