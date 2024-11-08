Jack Carroll joins the Saints after being delisted by the Blues

Jack Carroll is seen celebrating after Carlton's win over Brisbane in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Carlton midfielder Jack Carroll has landed at a new home, with St Kilda signing the ex-Blues youngster as a delisted free agent.

The delisted free agency window closes on Friday afternoon, with Carroll the third player to get an AFL lifeline, as exclusively revealed by AFL.com.au.

He was cut by Carlton at the end of this season after playing 15 games for the Blues in 2024, for a career tally of 21.

The 21-year-old was the No.41 pick in the 2020 draft.

Learn More 29:00

The West Australian had multiple clubs monitor him throughout the season, while Greater Western Sydney, as revealed on Gettable last month, had interest in him as a potential rookie selection.

His former teammate Jack Martin (joining Geelong) and ex-Saint Tim Membrey (Collingwood) are the other players to find new homes in the DFA period.