A view of the Gather Round 2024 Footy Festival in Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL in partnership with the SA Government is pleased to confirm the fixture for Gather Round, which returns to South Australia for Round 5 of the 2025 Toyota Premiership season.

Gather Round…A Festival of Footy will feature all 18 teams and nine matches for Premiership points, with highlights including two matches in the Barossa for the first time ever showcasing the best of the Barossa Valley food and wine, a Saturday double-header at Adelaide Oval, two matches at Norwood Oval and the return of the free Footy Festival returning to Elder Park on the banks of Torrens opposite Adelaide Oval.

Gather Round will run from Thursday 10 April through to Sunday 13 April during the school holidays for Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.

The Adelaide Crows and Geelong will open the round on Thursday night at the Adelaide Oval, followed by Collingwood vs Sydney on Friday night.

Adelaide Oval will host two games on Saturday as Carlton and West Coast Eagles battle it out in the early afternoon before Essendon and Melbourne play in the evening, with both matches to be ticketed separately.



Barossa Park will host two matches, showcasing the best of Adelaide’s food and wine offerings across the weekend.



North Melbourne and the Gold Coast SUNS match up on Saturday afternoon followed by Richmond and Fremantle on Sunday afternoon.



Norwood Oval will see action again when the Western Bulldogs play Brisbane Lions in a twilight fixture on Saturday.



The Parade will be turned into a Food and Wine Festival on Sunday with the best of South Australian produce available for footy fans to enjoy before St Kilda face GWS GIANTS on Sunday afternoon.



The action returns to Adelaide Oval for the final match as Port Adelaide and Hawthorn to bring an epic finish to Gather Round.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said he was looking forward to heading back to South Australia for Gather Round in 2025.

“Gather Round is the best of our game, a celebration of footy like no other,” Dillon said.



“South Australia really turns it on, and we are excited to bring fans a bigger and better experience in 2025 with some great match ups and a new venue at Barossa Park.



“The Barossa celebrates some of the best of South Australia and we are excited about all the opportunities that will be on offer for our fans to take in while visiting the region, outside of the two incredible games that will be played at the new Barossa Park in Lyndoch.



“On behalf of the AFL I want to thank the SA government, led by Premier Malinauskas, who has been committed whole-heartedly to the success of the concept since 2023.



“Gather Round has a unique feel of a Grand Final week, from the footy festival and the zip line over the Torrens River, to the community engagement activities and all the open training sessions the clubs hold around the town, it has been just an incredibly fun atmosphere which we are looking to top next season.”



SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said the inaugural Gather Round was spectacular, this year was a step up, and next year will be magnificent.



“I’m thrilled we are on track to deliver two matches in the Barossa, a spectacular destination for the many visitors who will come into South Australia for this major event.



“This presents a unique opportunity to invite those visitors to stay longer, experiencing more of what SA has to offer, and delivering an economic outcome for our state.



“Barossa Park at Lyndoch is looking spectacular, and I thank the Barossa Council for working with us to deliver a precinct which will deliver community benefits long into the future.



“The competitive fixture should deliver major blockbusters at Adelaide Oval, and fierce competition at the Parade, which will once again be home to the Norwood Food & Wine Festival.”



TICKETING INFORMATION



Gather Round will go on-sale via Ticketek.

Tuesday 10 December – 10am (Club Members/AFL Members/UFM) (ACDT - venue local time)



Wednesday 11 December – 10am GP Onsale (ACDT - Venue local time)



FLIGHTS



As the official airline of the AFL & Gather Round, Virgin Australia will again be laying on extra flights to help transport fans to Adelaide which are available now.

For the best available fares book HERE



ACCOMODATION



ALL.COM are the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW. Gather Round fans have access to a variety of accommodation options to suit all tastes and budgets with over 10 hotels and apartments across Adelaide to choose from. Visit all.com to book, plus a special Member Rate can be unlocked by joining ALL for free.