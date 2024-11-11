The fixture for Opening Round in 2025 has been confirmed

Tom Stewart is tackled by Callum Ah Chee during Geelong's preliminary final against Brisbane on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Brisbane will kick the 2025 season off with a rematch of its epic preliminary final against Geelong, while big Victorian clubs will head north as part of Opening Round.

Collingwood will return to Engie Stadium, as it did to begin last season, to face Greater Western Sydney, with Hawthorn and Essendon also added to the roster of four matches.

Matches will be spread over four days, from Thursday to Sunday, as opposed to last season where they were spread over three.

The Lions will unfurl the premiership flag and begin their title defence at the Gabba on the Thursday night before runner-up Sydney hosts the Hawks at the SCG 24 hours later.

Brisbane and Geelong played out a preliminary final for the ages in September, with the Lions coming from 25 points down early in the third quarter on their way to a famous win at the MCG.

Gold Coast is set to roll out new recruits Daniel Rioli and John Noble in the Saturday twilight timeslot at People First Stadium with the Bombers coming to town, with the Giants and Magpies finishing Opening Round on Sunday afternoon.

Learn More 29:00

Collingwood will head north without star recruit Dan Houston, who has one game remaining to serve on his five-game ban for an illegal bump on Izak Rankine late in the season.

But the Pies will be hoping to have another one of their arrivals, Harry Perryman, available for the clash against his former side.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said Opening Round was an important part of the League's plan to continue growing the game in the northern states.

"Footy is growing exponentially in New South Wales and Queensland - all four clubs saw more than 10 per cent growth in membership this past season and we have seen community participation numbers grow a combined 17 per cent this year,” he said.

"We were fortunate to be in a position where we were able to have access to our major venues in Queensland and New South Wales a weekend earlier than usual which gave us a unique opportunity to create Opening Round and we are thrilled these venues are available to us again for next year.

“We continue to strive to have footy in every home around the country, whether that be playing, coaching, umpiring, supporting or volunteering and starting the season across Queensland and NSW will only amplify this desire."

Opening Round 2025

Thursday, March 6

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 6.50pm AEST (7.50pm AEDT)

Friday, March 7

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 7.40pm AEDT

Saturday, March 8

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 4.15pm AEST (5.15pm AEDT)

Sunday, March 9

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Engie Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT