Luke Davies-Uniacke has inked a massive new deal to remain at North Melbourne

Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash with Melbourne in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Davies-Uniacke has rejected the lure of a free agency move, instead signing a lucrative long-term deal to remain at North Melbourne.

Davies-Uniacke on Friday inked a seven-year deal that ties him to the Kangaroos until the end of 2032. AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reports the deal is believed to be worth about $1.3 million a season across the life of the contract.

News of North's monster offer to Davies-Uniacke broke on AFL.com.au in January amid rival interest headed by St Kilda. It was revealed on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable in March that he would be staying at Arden Street, and wasn't interested in rival offers.

The 25-year-old was selected with pick No.4 in the 2017 AFL Draft and has delivered on his promise in recent seasons, becoming one of North Melbourne's most potent weapons as the club rebuilds under Alastair Clarkson.

Clarkson said in February that it wouldn't be "the end of the world" if the star on-baller decided to pursue a free agency move but that outcome had become increasingly unlikely in recent weeks as the Roos made an improved start to their 2025 campaign.

"Luke is a very important and much-loved member of our playing group, so to have him sign on for seven more years is brilliant news for us and our supporters," Rawlings said.

"His long-term commitment despite significant interest from other clubs is also a fantastic show of confidence in our program and the future of the club.

"At 25, Luke has plenty of great football still ahead of him, and we look forward to watching him deliver it here at North Melbourne."

North footy manager Todd Viney broke the news to Davies-Uniacke's teammates ahead of the Gather Round fixture against Gold Coast at Barossa Park on Saturday.

"It's certainly given the group a massive lift," North spearhead Nick Larkey said.

"The mood shift of having that news is huge and hopefully we can carry that into (the game)."

Davies-Uniacke's re-signing comes after an outstanding 2024 season, when he played every game and won his maiden best-and-fairest award.

The 25-year-old faced a huge decision on his playing future but ultimately showed faith in North Melbourne's direction under coach Clarkson, despite bottom-two finishes in each of the last five seasons.

Davies-Uniacke follows Larkey, Jy Simpkin, Cameron Zurhaar, Tristan Xerri (all until the end of 2029) and Harry Sheezel (2030) in signing long-term deals with the Kangaroos.

"Over the past few years when it's been tough here a lot of blokes could've taken off and left, and they'd have every right to," Larkey said.

"But it just shows he does believe and he does see what we all see as well.

"It gives you a special feeling ... and through all the hardship we've been through, it will make the good times sweeter when you get there."

North started the season positively but were hammered in the second half of a 65-point thrashing from Sydney in round four.

Larkey said the Kangaroos were eager to prove that sort of performance is an anomaly this year.

"We're looking forward to coming out and redeeming ourselves," he said.

"If we can get our defence right this week I think we'll take it up to the Suns for sure."

Nick Larkey celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast is on the verge of a club-record fourth straight win to start the season after their controversial one-point victory over Adelaide in round four.

"They look like a very fit, strong side," Larkey said.

"Particularly their midfield's looking very dangerous and we've had some good duels over the years with them.

"But we feel like if we can bring our best it's going to be a cracking game."

Saturday's game will be the first of two at Lyndoch's redeveloped Barossa Park during Gather Round.