'Opening Round' is set to return with a blockbuster weekend to kick off the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Blake Hardwick and Tom Papley in action during Hawthorn's clash with Sydney in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

'Opening Round' is set to return with a blockbuster weekend to kick off the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season with four matches across Queensland and New South Wales.

The 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season will officially begin on Thursday March 6, with the Brisbane Lions taking on the Geelong Cats at The Gabba followed by the Sydney Swans and Hawthorn at the SCG on Friday night, March 7.

Saturday March 8 will see the Gold Coast SUNS play Essendon at People First Stadium followed by a Sunday clash between the GWS GIANTS and Collingwood at Engie Stadium on March 9.

Round One will then begin the following week with the traditional Richmond vs Carlton fixture at the MCG on Thursday, March 13 and consist of a full round of nine matches.

All 18 teams in the competition will have played the same number of matches by the end of Round Four / the beginning of Gather Round in Round Five.

AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said that the success of 'Opening Round' earlier this year presented a unique opportunity to feature four matches across NSW and Queensland, where footy continues to grow in popularity.

“After a successful start to the 2024 season, we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2025 before we head into a blockbuster round of matches in Round One.

“Footy is growing exponentially in New South Wales and Queensland - all four Clubs saw more than 10 per cent growth in membership this past season and we have seen community participation numbers grow a combined 17 per cent this year,” said Mr Dillon.

“We were fortunate to be in a position where we were able to have access to our major venues in Queensland and New South Wales a weekend earlier than usual which gave us a unique opportunity to create Opening Round and we are thrilled these venues are available to us again for next year.

“Given this Opening Round weekend also falls on the Labour Day long weekend in Victoria, it presents a terrific opportunity for fans to travel north to support their club and enjoy an extended interstate break.

“We continue to strive to have footy in every home around the country, whether that be playing, coaching, umpiring, supporting or volunteering and starting the season across Queensland and NSW will only amplify this desire.

“I would like to thank our venues and the clubs for supporting our Opening Round vision.”

The full 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture will be released later this week.