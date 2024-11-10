The match-ups, venues and times have been confirmed for Gather Round 2025 in South Australia

Jack Ginnivan pushes Jason Horne-Francis during Hawthorn's semi-final against Port Adelaide on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TANTALISING rematch between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn will take centre stage as the closing match of Gather Round 2025, with the full fixture for next year's annual Festival of Footy unveiled on Monday morning.

The two teams' most recent clash, in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval, ended in acrimonious circumstances with Power coach Ken Hinkley and Hawks skipper James Sicily exchanging terse words after Port Adelaide's narrow win.

Adelaide and Geelong will open the round at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, April 10, with Collingwood and Sydney to face off on Friday night.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL GATHER ROUND FIXTURE

Two games will be played in the Barossa Valley, with North Melbourne and Gold Coast doing battle on Saturday followed by Richmond and Fremantle on Sunday.

Saturday's double-header at Adelaide Oval will feature Carlton and West Coast in the early game, followed by Essendon and Melbourne in the evening clash.

There will also be two games played at Norwood Oval - Western Bulldogs v Brisbane on Saturday and St Kilda v GWS on Sunday.

A view of the Roger Woodcock End at Norwood Oval during Richmond's clash with St Kilda at Gather Round 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon welcomed the return of Gather Round, which is now in its third year.

“Gather Round is the best of our game, a celebration of footy like no other,” Dillon said.

“South Australia really turns it on, and we are excited to bring fans a bigger and better experience in 2025 with some great match ups and a new venue at Barossa Park.



“The Barossa celebrates some of the best of South Australia and we are excited about all the opportunities that will be on offer for our fans to take in while visiting the region, outside of the two incredible games that will be played at the new Barossa Park in Lyndoch."

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said the addition of the two Barossa games would help take the event to a new level.

“I’m thrilled we are on track to deliver two matches in the Barossa, a spectacular destination for the many visitors who will come into South Australia for this major event.



“This presents a unique opportunity to invite those visitors to stay longer, experiencing more of what SA has to offer, and delivering an economic outcome for our state."

Gather Round 2025 fixture

Thursday, April 10

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval

Friday, April 11

Collingwood v Sydney at Adelaide Oval

Saturday, April 12

Carlton v West Coast at Adelaide Oval

North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Barossa Park

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Norwood Oval

Essendon v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval

Sunday, April 13

Richmond v Fremantle at Barossa Park

St Kilda v GWS at Norwood Oval

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval

* Match start times TBA

Learn More 29:00

x

x

Gather Round 2025 fixture (all local times)

Thursday, April 10

Friday, April 11

Saturday, April 12

Sunday, April 13