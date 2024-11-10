THE TANTALISING rematch between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn will take centre stage as the closing match of Gather Round 2025, with the full fixture for next year's annual Festival of Footy unveiled on Monday morning.
The two teams' most recent clash, in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval, ended in acrimonious circumstances with Power coach Ken Hinkley and Hawks skipper James Sicily exchanging terse words after Port Adelaide's narrow win.
Adelaide and Geelong will open the round at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, April 10, with Collingwood and Sydney to face off on Friday night.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL GATHER ROUND FIXTURE
Two games will be played in the Barossa Valley, with North Melbourne and Gold Coast doing battle on Saturday followed by Richmond and Fremantle on Sunday.
Saturday's double-header at Adelaide Oval will feature Carlton and West Coast in the early game, followed by Essendon and Melbourne in the evening clash.
There will also be two games played at Norwood Oval - Western Bulldogs v Brisbane on Saturday and St Kilda v GWS on Sunday.
AFL CEO Andrew Dillon welcomed the return of Gather Round, which is now in its third year.
“Gather Round is the best of our game, a celebration of footy like no other,” Dillon said.
“South Australia really turns it on, and we are excited to bring fans a bigger and better experience in 2025 with some great match ups and a new venue at Barossa Park.
“The Barossa celebrates some of the best of South Australia and we are excited about all the opportunities that will be on offer for our fans to take in while visiting the region, outside of the two incredible games that will be played at the new Barossa Park in Lyndoch."
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said the addition of the two Barossa games would help take the event to a new level.
“I’m thrilled we are on track to deliver two matches in the Barossa, a spectacular destination for the many visitors who will come into South Australia for this major event.
“This presents a unique opportunity to invite those visitors to stay longer, experiencing more of what SA has to offer, and delivering an economic outcome for our state."
Gather Round 2025 fixture
Thursday, April 10
Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval
Friday, April 11
Collingwood v Sydney at Adelaide Oval
Saturday, April 12
Carlton v West Coast at Adelaide Oval
North Melbourne v Gold Coast at Barossa Park
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Norwood Oval
Essendon v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval
Sunday, April 13
Richmond v Fremantle at Barossa Park
St Kilda v GWS at Norwood Oval
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval
* Match start times TBA
x
x
Gather Round 2025 fixture (all local times)
Thursday, April 10
Friday, April 11
Saturday, April 12
Sunday, April 13