The Western Bulldogs will celebrate their 100-year anniversary against Collingwood at the MCG in round two

Sam Darcy, Ameet Bains and Isabella Grant ahead of the club's 100-year anniversary celebrations. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will celebrate the club's 100-year anniversary in the VFL/AFL when they host Collingwood at the MCG in round two.

Footscray Football Club was founded in 1877 but didn't gain entry to the Victorian Football League until 1925, after winning nine premierships in the Victorian Football Association.

The Bulldogs unveiled a commemorative logo for 2025 at last month's Charles Sutton Medal, where captain Marcus Bontempelli won his sixth best and fairest to draw level with Gary Dempsey, moving one short of Scott West's record of seven.

Western Bulldogs player Sam Darcy, son of club legend Luke, ahead of the club's 100-year anniversary celebrations. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge's side will host the Magpies at the MCG on Friday, March 21.

Western Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains said the opportunity to play a home game at the MCG for the first time since they beat North Melbourne in round two, 2009, will allow as many supporters as possible to celebrate the special anniversary.

"While we absolutely love playing our Melbourne home games at Marvel Stadium and remain committed to doing so, this one-off MCG home game provides a unique opportunity to acknowledge a significant milestone for our club," Bains told AFL.com.au.

"It will be a spectacular occasion that we also hope encourages Bulldogs fans to sign up to become a member to ensure they can attend.

"After another record-breaking membership year in 2024, we're aiming to hit 70,000 members in 2025, which would be an appropriately historic achievement."

Western Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains ahead of the club's 100-year anniversary celebrations. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs will be aiming to break its all-time home crowd record of 58,997, which was set against Collingwood at the MCG in the opening round of 1993.

Nearly 68,000 attended the 2026 round nine game between the two sides, with six of the Dogs' top 10 home and away crowds featuring the Magpies.

The Marvel Stadium tenant club will also be eyeing its all-time home and away attendance record of 68,447 set back in round 11, 1974 against Richmond at the MCG.

After reaching 50,000 members for the first time in 2022, the Dogs set a new membership record of 62,109 in 2024.

Western Bullodgs AFLW player Isabella Grant, daughter of club legend Chris, ahead of the club's 100-year anniversary celebrations. Picture: AFL Photos

With the Mission Whitten Oval redevelopment completed last year, the Dogs will be hoping to shatter their membership record in a year where they mark 100 years at the highest level.

The AFL announced on Monday that the Dogs will face Brisbane at Norwood during the third edition of Gather Round next season.

The full 2025 AFL fixture is scheduled to be released on Thursday.