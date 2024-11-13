Get set to finish the weekend with more Sunday night footy as part of the 2025 fixture

Harry McKay and Ben McKay during Carlton's clash with Essendon in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is banking on Sunday night football as its newest initiative for 2025, with next season's fixture set to include a host of games in football's fresh primetime slot.

It's understood the 2025 fixture, which is set to be released later on Thursday, will feature nine Sunday night fixtures in the opening 16 weeks of the campaign.

The initiative is born from the new TV rights deal, which kicks in next season, with Channel Seven set to broadcast a handful of the Sunday night games including a blockbuster Gather Round fixture between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn.

That game – a repeat of last year's dramatic semi-final – is due to begin at Adelaide Oval at 7.20pm AEST to cap the Gather Round extravaganza, with the first nine Sunday night fixtures all guaranteed to start at 6.10pm or later on the east coast.

West Coast and Fremantle will host five of the nine Sunday night games, though a number of eastern clubs will also get their fix of the new timeslot with the AFL seeking to take advantage of long weekends via the new fixture timings.

The Western Bulldogs will play Sydney at 7.20pm on Easter Sunday, while Carlton and Essendon will also face off at 7.15pm in their annual King's Birthday Eve clash.

The first QClash of the season between Brisbane and Gold Coast will also take place at 7.20pm on a Sunday evening that leads into Labour Day in Queensland.

Another quirk in the fixture will see a Marvel Stadium double-header in round 11, coinciding with Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Carlton will play Greater Western Sydney on the Saturday at 1.20pm AEST, before North Melbourne hosts Collingwood at the same venue at 7.35pm AEST later that evening.

Cam Zurhaar breaks a tackle from Jeremy Howe during the R14 match between North Melbourne and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on June 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The double-header is expected to feature a series of Sir Doug Nicholls Round activations throughout the Docklands precinct during the day.

"We are thrilled to be hosting back-to-back matches on Saturday in Sir Doug Nicholls Round next season," Marvel Stadium general manager Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement.

"We will look to activate throughout the Marvel Precinct and will work with all our stakeholders on delivering a great event for fans attending this special round."