(Clockwise L-R): Tom Green; Sid Draper, Finn O'Sullivan, Samuel Lalor, Jagga Smith and Levi Ashcroft; Matt Whitlock; Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie and Harry Armstrong. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS a big two nights of draft action, with 71 players finding a home.

With the most even draft pool in recent memory, Sam Lalor was taken by Richmond with the No.1 pick, while North Melbourne closed out opening night with a huge move that saw it trade its future first-round pick to secure Murray Bushrangers' key forward Matt Whitlock.

>> PLAYER PROFILES Highlights, stats and full bios of every draftee

>> DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Take a look at some of the biggest talking points and stranger moments from the 2024 AFL Draft.

Learn More 10:05

The bombshell trade that had heads spinning

In a trade that will be analysed for weeks, months, and probably years, North Melbourne got tongues wagging at the end of the first night with a bold trade to secure key position talent Matt Whitlock. Richmond had the final pick of the first round with selection No.28, but the Kangaroos were desperate to get their man, throwing their 2025 first round pick to the Tigers in exchange for the rights to select Whitlock and a future second round pick. North has likely given up a top-10 pick next year, and who knows how high it could be, but backed themselves in a move that will be scrutinised for years to come.

Learn More 03:29

Richmond's rebuild strategy

Going to the draft with seven first round picks, and the first selection of the second round, there was no wrong answers for Richmond. But all eyes were on how general manager of football talent Blair Hartley and his team would attack what could be a transformational draft for the club. With so many talented midfielders at the top end of the pool, it was no surprise that's where they started, grabbing Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie and the high-upside Taj Hotton with their first three picks. Then came key forward Jonty Faull, key defender Luke Trainor and another forward in Harry Armstrong to cover all bases. The bombshell trade of pick No.27 to North Melbourne and another key forward in Thomas Sims at pick 28 and Richmond was done. Time will tell how good the strategy and execution was.

Richmond draftees Harry Armstrong, Luke Trainor, Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Taj Hotton and Jonty Faull pose for a photo on November 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The new Blue with a lot to live up to

Unless you're a father-son selection, it's not often a player walks into a club in the shadow of his father, but that's the prospect facing Carlton's No.40 pick Harry O'Farrell. While we're being a bit cheeky with that comment, tall defender O'Farrell’s father, Peter, has been the Blues' lawyer at Tribunal hearings in recent years, most famously getting Patrick Cripps off a two-game suspension in 2022 at the Appeals Board stage. Having the ban overturned allowed Cripps to win the first of his two Brownlow Medals.

Life comes at you fast 🥹



New Blue Harry O'Farrell and brothers Jack and Ned are no strangers to IKON Park pic.twitter.com/98tEllqJ80 — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) November 21, 2024

Poor old Tom Green

Going to the first night of the draft might have turned out to be a waste of time for Greater Western Sydney midfielder Tom Green, but it provided some great content for the rest of us. The Giants had organised for Green to attend in the hope he could present the club's draftees with a jumper. You know, the classic "welcome to our club" photo? Unfortunately for the knockabout 23-year-old, none of the Giants' three selections – Oliver Hannaford, Harrison Oliver and Cody Angove – were in the Marvel Stadium draft room. Poor Tom, but thanks for the lols.

Touching Tigers' Tribute

With all eyes on who they'd select with the first pick, Richmond used the moment it selected Sam Lalor to pay tribute to a loved former colleague. After joining the club in March this year, recruiting manager Chris Toce passed away last month. In his honour, the Tigers invited Toce's young son, Harry, to input the details for the Lalor selection. Surrounded by a dozen Richmond officials, the beaming youngster hit the buttons that led to the announcement of Lalor's move to Punt Rd.

Learn More 01:04

Bid-long Cats join the Bidney Swans

We've had the Bidney Swans in recent years and now we've got the Bid-long Cats. After not having a pick on the opening night, Geelong made quite the entrance on night two at pick No.42. The Cats first made a bid on Brisbane Academy tall forward Ty Gallop and then Carlton father-son Ben Camporeale, before selecting Norwood forward Jay Polkinghorne after both were matched. Sydney was not to be outdone though, unsuccessfully bidding on the other Camporeale twin, Lucas, before getting Riak Andrew – brother of Gold Coast’s Mac – after Melbourne opted to not match the bid on its Next Generation Academy graduate.

Ben 🤝 Lucas



The Camporeale twins are Carlton bound. pic.twitter.com/tO8qy97fEj — AFL (@AFL) November 21, 2024

The Sydney Academy graduate drafted by Collingwood

It hasn't happened often, but another northern Academy graduate spilled into the open pool with Sydney not matching Collingwood's bid on Joel Cochrane at No.47. Cochrane, a 195cm key defender, is a super athlete, competing at state level over 400m and 800m and winning the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine. He wasn't the only graduate to not be maintained by his club, with the Giants not matching Gold Coast's bid on Cooper Bell (No.49), ensuring the teenager with the mullet will be based at Carrara in 2025 and beyond.

They've had to wait until pick 47, but the Magpies have made their first draft selection.



Defender Joel Cochran, a member of Sydney's Academy, has joined Collingwood.



Watch now: https://t.co/UMsWwhOs1o pic.twitter.com/AeZPoC8Spm — AFL (@AFL) November 21, 2024

The mature-agers

It was projected as a deep draft with lots of talent, and that didn’t leave a lot of room for the mature-age recruits. However, Sydney got the ball rolling at No.41 with Werribee’s 24-year-old Riley Bice. The defender that can also play on a wing was part of the Tigers’ VFL premiership team this year and will hope to follow in the footsteps of Shaun Mannagh, who headed to Geelong 12 months ago as a 26-year-old and made a huge impact at the top level in his first season. Werribee teammate Aidan Johnson (24) got to Melbourne at No.68, while Sam Davidson (No.51) was another mature-age player (turning 23 next month) to find a home at the Western Bulldogs.

Drafted to the Dees + a surprise visit from Goody 👀🥹 It was a busy night for our newest Demon, Aidan Johnson.

#DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/Am5AXGjxVS — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) November 21, 2024

Surprise Packet Giants Strike Again

Twelve months after they turned heads with the selection of Phoenix Gothard at pick No.12, Greater Western Sydney was at it again. Following the selections of Oliver Hannaford and Harrison Oliver earlier on night one, the Giants went for West Australian Cody Angove with their pick at No.24, turning heads for the second year in succession. The Claremont midfielder and half-forward is an exceptional athlete, performing well over the agility test and 2km time trial at the Draft Combine, and played in all four of WA's games at the under-18 national championships.

Learn More 02:30

The Port Adelaide Bushrangers?

There's been a clear focus from Port Adelaide to stack its forward line with talent this off-season and that continued at the draft. After they moved up a spot to No.15 in a deal with West Coast to grab small forward Joe Berry on night one, Port gladly snapped up his Murray Bushrangers teammate Jack Whitlock at pick 33 on night two. The key forward was expected to go a touch higher, but can now travel east with his good mate Berry to begin their AFL careers.

Learn More 02:34

Lucky last…

And the final pick of the draft, pick No.71, is … Greater Western Sydney Academy ruckman, Logan Smith. The 204cm giant – now by name and nature – was an under-18 All-Australian and also showed excellent form in the VFL in seven appearances for GWS. The Giants passed on Cooper Bell at No.49 after he was bid on by the Suns, but there was no way they were passing up the chance to get their Academy Player of the Year with the final selection.