We've scoured social media for the best reactions from the players as they celebrate the news of becoming an AFL player

Matt Whitlock (L) and Josh Smillie are congratulated after being drafted. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE excitement and emotions of draftees when their names are called out is one of the highlights of draft night, and 2024 certainly did not let us down.

The first round of the AFL Draft was held on Wednesday night at Marvel Stadium, with players able to invite some family and friends along for the ride, the reactions in the room were brilliant.

Check out some of the best reactions from the players, their families and friends below.

The moment Sid Draper became a Crow 💫 pic.twitter.com/Jy4J2x2dfN — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) November 20, 2024

What a moment for Taj Hotton 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/rKjjRc9gcn — AFL (@AFL) November 20, 2024

Could hear the roar from inside Marvel. 🥳



Xavier Lindsay’s friends’ were up + about when his name was called with pick 11. 👏 #DemonSpirit pic.twitter.com/S5mBD74VYi — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) November 20, 2024

Reaction of the night so far goes to Alix Tauru's friends and family 😅 pic.twitter.com/hsQxuNZia6 — AFL (@AFL) November 20, 2024

Bro went crazy with the pillow 🤣



Harry Oliver's mates were stoked as he's off to the @GWSGIANTS. pic.twitter.com/xUWMgrpIHM — AFL (@AFL) November 20, 2024

"So many emotions...I'm over the moon!"



Luke Trainor overcome with emotion on draft night 🥹#AFLDraft | #gotiges pic.twitter.com/YRS7yVEUnW — Richmond FC 🐯 (@Richmond_FC) November 20, 2024

"I think he has me on goals for now" 😅



Luke Trainor is celebrating his draft moment with his grandfather, Australian Football Hall of Famer Doug Wade. pic.twitter.com/avcgrxIX80 — AFL (@AFL) November 20, 2024

How much it means 🥹



Tobie Travaglia joins the red, white and black! pic.twitter.com/1NvLAoZU79 — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) November 20, 2024