LATEST PICS: New Pies hit the track, Nick Daicos' fresh look
Collingwood players hit the track on Tuesday as pre-season training kicks up a gear
By staff writers
ago
COLLINGWOOD'S fresh faces hit the track on Tuesday, while Magpies star Nick Daicos sported a new look as pre-season training kicked up a gear.
Recruits Dan Houston and Harry Perryman continued to get acquainted with their new teammates, while former Saint Tim Membrey - who joined the Pies earlier this month as a delisted free agent - also hit the track.
Draftee Will Hayes also took part in the session after being taken at pick No.56 in last week's Telstra AFL Draft.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.