COLLINGWOOD'S fresh faces hit the track on Tuesday, while Magpies star Nick Daicos sported a new look as pre-season training kicked up a gear.

Recruits Dan Houston and Harry Perryman continued to get acquainted with their new teammates, while former Saint Tim Membrey - who joined the Pies earlier this month as a delisted free agent - also hit the track.

Draftee Will Hayes also took part in the session after being taken at pick No.56 in last week's Telstra AFL Draft.

Daicos surprised with a new shaved-down hairstyle, with veteran forward Jamie Elliott also opting for a shorter cut as the weather warms up.

The Magpies will begin their 2025 premiership campaign in Opening Round against the Giants in Sydney on Sunday, March 9.

