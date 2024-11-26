Collingwood players hit the track on Tuesday as pre-season training kicks up a gear

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S fresh faces hit the track on Tuesday, while Magpies star Nick Daicos sported a new look as pre-season training kicked up a gear.

Recruits Dan Houston and Harry Perryman continued to get acquainted with their new teammates, while former Saint Tim Membrey - who joined the Pies earlier this month as a delisted free agent - also hit the track.

Draftee Will Hayes also took part in the session after being taken at pick No.56 in last week's Telstra AFL Draft.

Daicos surprised with a new shaved-down hairstyle, with veteran forward Jamie Elliott also opting for a shorter cut as the weather warms up.

The Magpies will begin their 2025 premiership campaign in Opening Round against the Giants in Sydney on Sunday, March 9.

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Membrey at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Dan Houston at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Hayes at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Perryman at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamie Elliott at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jeremy Howe at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Scott Pendlebury at Collingwood training on November 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos