Sydney coach Dean Cox is looking to shake things up over the pre-season

Tom McCartin at Sydney training on December 3, 2024. Picture AFL Photos

NEW SYDNEY coach Dean Cox has trialed a surprise positional move on the first full day of pre-season training, with key defender Tom McCartin playing as a full forward at a session on Tuesday.

McCartin, like his brother Paddy, spent his junior career as a forward before being transformed into a key part of Sydney's defence in recent seasons.

But Cox, who took over from John Longmire as coach last week, is keen to trial McCartin up forward as he looks to make several positional changes after September's Grand Final hammering.

"That's an early one," Cox said. "Tommy's been phenomenal for us down back for periods of his career so far, but he started as a forward as well.

"One thing we want to try and do is we want to build flexibility in our team. We want to also make sure that Tommy's been around for a while and gets a look ahead of the ball at times. When he does that, he creates something completely different for the dynamic of our forward line.

"We'll do that with midfielders, we'll do that with forwards and also some defenders will change places. That'll eventuate over the whole summer. There's nothing straight that we're going to do right today, but they'll get a look at multiple positions."

Sydney's success in 2024 was built on a wide spread of goal-kickers rather than a dominant presence in attack. Seven Swans players kicked more than 25 goals, with Joel Amartey's 43 the most.

Defence will be the key "flavour" in the Swans' new game plan, with Cox adamant Sydney will return to the big stage and put an end to its poor Grand Final record.

Sydney has now lost four Grand Finals since winning the 2012 premiership, including two in the past three seasons.

"We'll change a fair bit (of the game plan). Being a new coach, you'll always have a flavour on the way that you want to play," Cox said.

Dean Cox and Callum Mills at Sydney training on November 27, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"The best sides in the world defend really well first.

"The way that we defended in our contest (in the Grand Final) was really poor."

Securing Chad Warner's signature is also high on Cox's agenda, with the star midfielder coming out of contract at the end of 2025.

The West Australian-born midfielder is already being courted by the two Perth clubs.

Warner reportedly played golf with West Coast chief executive Don Pyke and offsider Kieren Jack in the off-season, but Eagles legend Cox refused to let his feathers be ruffled.

Chad Warner at Sydney training on December 3, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We take it at face value," Cox said.

"He's certainly known Don and Kieren from his time here. 'Pykey' coached here for a long period of time.

"For us ... it's about trying to create a football club that Chad wants to be a part of going forward."