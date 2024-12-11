The first group of seven players selected in the Indigenous All-Stars squad have been revealed

Charlie Cameron, Kysaiah Pickett and Callum Ah Chee. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE star Kysaiah Pickett has been named alongside Brisbane premiership pair Charlie Cameron and Callum Ah Chee in the Indigenous All-Stars squad that will play Fremantle next year, with the first group of players selected announced on Thursday.

High-flyers Bobby Hill and Liam Ryan have also been named, while veterans Michael Walters (who will play against his Dockers teammates) and Brad Hill will also be part of the first Indigenous All-Stars game in a decade.

The Indigenous All-Stars selection panel, chaired by Sydney champion Michael O'Loughlin, will announce the rest of the squad in the coming months.

For the first time since 2015, the game's best Indigenous players will come together in one team in the 2025 Toyota AFL Indigenous All-Stars match against the Dockers at Optus Stadium on February 15.

Pending player availability, a potential All-Stars backline could see Liam Jones and Steven May play alongside the dynamic duo of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Daniel Rioli, while the midfield could feature Jason Horne-Francis and Tim Kelly.

The likes of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Shai Bolton could also feature in the forward line alongside Pickett, Cameron and Ryan.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during the round 22 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, August 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"It is exciting to see the calibre of players that are committing to the game," All-Stars coach Xavier Clarke said.

"To have the best players available, including a number of premiership players, and have the opportunity to coach them is something I am thrilled to get to do.

"What's more exciting is this is only the first wave of player announcements and we will have more top players to join the squad in the coming months and can't wait to put on a great game for fans."

Walters, who missed the 2015 game due to injury, said he was excited to line up alongside the best Indigenous players in the country.

Michael Walters wearing Walyalup's jumper for 2024 Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Picture: Walyalup FC

"I'm really excited to be a part of it. It's one of the games I grew up watching and I've always wanted to play in it," he said.

"I was unfortunately injured for the last game in 2015 so I can't wait to run out with the boys in February.

"Obviously with it being here in Perth, hoping to get a good crowd at Optus Stadium and it'll be great to be around the Indigenous stars of the competition."

O'Loughlin heads up a selection panel that also includes Clarke, former Hawthorn and Port Adelaide star Chad Wingard, AFL Indigenous and multicultural player engagement manager Pauly Vandenbergh, AFL executive general manager of social policy and inclusion Tanya Hosch, AFL executive general manager of football Laura Kane and AFL general manager of football operations Josh Mahoney.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 18 from 3pm AEDT for club and AFL members and 6pm AEDT for the general public. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and start at $10 for juniors, $35 for adults and $70 for a family of four.

2025 Indigenous All-Stars squad*

Callum Ah Chee (Brisbane) – Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru

Charlie Cameron (Brisbane) – Waanyi and Lardil

Bobby Hill (Collingwood) – Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar

Brad Hill (St Kilda) – Wilmen, Noongar

Kysaiah Pickett (Melbourne) – Yamatji, Noongar

Liam Ryan (West Coast) – Yamatji

Michael Walters (Fremantle) – Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri

*More to be announced