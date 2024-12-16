Western Bulldogs player Sam Darcy, son of club legend Luke, ahead of the club's 100-year anniversary celebrations. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM DARCY has signed a four-year contract extension at the Western Bulldogs, taking him through until free agency.

The 21-year-old was already contracted until the end of next year and his new deal ensures he will remain at the Bulldogs until at least the end of 2029.

"It was a really easy decision for me in the end," Darcy said.

"This club means so much to me – I've got a rich family history here. I grew up supporting the Bulldogs and I am very grateful to be living out my dreams at Mission Whitten Oval.

"I'm really confident in the direction we're heading and love coming into work every day with the boys as we continue to try and improve.

"I just want to keep building on the foundations I set up last year and put in a big pre-season to hopefully set myself up for success in 2025."

Sam Darcy (left) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrate a goal during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy, pick two in the 2021 national draft, is the sixth member of his draft class to sign until 2029, when that group will become restricted free agents. Adelaide pair Jake Soligo and Josh Rachele, Collingwood star Nick Daicos, Fremantle forward Jye Amiss and Melbourne forward Jacob van Rooyen are also contracted until 2029.

Mac Andrew, the No.5 pick in 2021, is signed until 2030.

The versatile tall enjoyed a breakout 2024 season, kicking 38 goals and averaging 4.9 marks per game.

Fellow tall forward Aaron Naughton is contracted at the Dogs until the end of 2032, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is signed for another two years.