The premiership-winning mentor has extended his contract for another two years in the wake of the drought-breaking Grand Final win

Lachie Neale and Chris Fagan after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has re-signed senior coach Chris Fagan to a two-year contract extension after the club's stunning rise to this year's premiership.

Fagan, who at 63 became the oldest coach in VFL/AFL history to win a premiership, will remain in charge until the end of 2027.

Already contracted for next year, Fagan will be 66 when his latest deal expires.

The low-key announcement just before Christmas is typical of Fagan's previous contract announcements, not wanting to draw any attention away from the club and the team.

Fagan, who never played at VFL/AFL level, has been an extraordinary success since becoming Lions coach at the end of 2016.

After playing finals just once after 2004 until 2019 – Fagan's third season as coach – the Brisbane has re-emerged as a powerhouse.

The only club to play finals for in each of the past six seasons, the Lions broke through to win their first premiership in 21 years when they smashed Sydney by 60 points in this year's Grand Final.

Chris Fagan holds the Premiership Cup after Brisbane won the 2024 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Lions CEO Greg Swann said it was "an easy decision" to extend Fagan's contract.

“His on-field record speaks for itself having led the club to a Premiership this season, a Grand Final last year and six consecutive finals series in total.

“What is as impressive is the culture he has helped create here which sees everyone become the best version of themselves.

“He has taken this club from bottom of the ladder to a premiership, and we look forward to more success under his leadership.”

Chris Fagan (left) and Greg Swann celebrate Brisbane's Grand Final win on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said he was delighted to have the opportunity to build on the club's sustained success.

“I’m grateful that the club wants me to continue as coach for a few more years,” Fagan said.

“I am fortunate that Greg Swann and our board have always backed me in - particularly through the tough times.

“The playing group is full of character and talent, and it has been a real privilege to coach them.

Fagan's commitment continues an exceptional year of re-signings for the Lions following premiership stars Cam Rayner, Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry signing new long-term deals.