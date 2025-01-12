The AFL is pleased to confirm the schedule for the 2025 AFL Community Camps program for another year, with teams heading to regional communities across Australia throughout the pre-season

Melbourne held its recent Community Camp in Mansfield, Bright and the surrounding regions, visiting schools and local clubs. Picture: Melbourne FC

From visiting junior clubs, schools and hospitals to taking part in clinics and attending community events, more than 700 AFL players will meet fans, recognise local heroes and inspire the next generation.

Melbourne was the first team to conduct their Community Camp with the Demons paying a visit to Mansfield and the surrounding area in the last week of November 2024, with Essendon following close behind with a visit to Gisborne, Castlemaine and Bendigo between December 2-3.

In New South Wales, the Sydney Swans will engage with fans in the Sydney Harbour region whilst their cross-town rivals, the GWS GIANTS will head to Canberra.

Early in 2025 the Adelaide Crows will head to Port Pirie and surrounds, while Port Adelaide will visit the Barossa and the Clare Valley.

Teams in Victoria will cover significant ground in regional Victoria, including visits to Ballarat, Bendigo, Warragul, Wangaratta and the Mornington Peninsula, while Tasmania will once again host Hawthorn.

In Western Australia, Fremantle paid a visit to the Pilbara last month, whilst West Coast will head to areas of Perth and Bunbury in February.

AFL Executive General Manager of Game Development, Rob Auld, said the AFL Community Camps are an essential part of the AFL’s overall goal of engaging with local communities and growing the game from a grassroots level.

"Many of our game’s greatest players began their journeys in remote and regional towns, at small local clubs kept afloat by dedicated volunteers, and the purpose of these camps is for our elite AFL players to connect with members of these communities and give back to those people who live and breathe footy,” Auld said.

"Whilst our diehard supporters jump at the chance to meet their heroes, these camps are also an opportunity to engage and strengthen connection to the game for new fans and participants, ensure Australian football is accessible to everyone.

"I’d like to thank all the clubs, players and staff who help coordinate and deliver the 2025 AFL Community Camps around the country each and every year. They play a vital part in bringing our game to all corners of Australia as we strive to have footy in every home."

The camps have been running since 2003, with more than one million children being reached during school and club visits across Australia over 20 years.

2025 AFL Community Camp Schedule

Club Location Dates Adelaide Port Pirie and surrounds Thursday 13th – Friday 14th February 2025 Brisbane Sunshine Coast (January) Springfield/Ipswich (February) Tuesday 21st – Friday 24th January 2025 Monday 3rd – Friday 7th February 2025 Carlton Bendigo Monday 3rd - Tuesday 4th February Collingwood Warragul/Drouin Tuesday 11th February Essendon Gisborne - Castlemaine - Bendigo South Monday 2nd - Tuesday 3rd December Fremantle Pilbara 18-20 November 2024 (completed) GWS GIANTS Canberra Wednesday 26th Feb – Thursday 27th Feb Geelong Surf Coast and Colac Otway Tuesday 4th February - Wednesday 5th February Gold Coast SUNS Gold Coast/Northern Rivers AND North Qld – Townsville, Cairns, McKay & Rockhampton Monday 10th Feb (Gold Coast/Northern Rivers) Sunday 9th Feb – Monday 10th Feb (North QLD) Hawthorn Launceston Friday 28th February Melbourne Mansfield/ Bright/ Benalla/ Euroa/Violet Town Monday 25th November – Tuesday 26th November (completed) North Melbourne Shepparton & Wyndham Monday 10th February (Shepparton) Monday 10th February - Tuesday 11th February (Wyndham) Port Adelaide Barossa & Clare Valley Tuesday 11th February 2025 Richmond Wangaratta & Wodonga Monday 3rd February – Tuesday 4th February St Kilda Portsea/Sorrento Wednesday 5th - Thursday 6th February Sydney Sydney Harbour Region Tuesday February 11th – Wednesday February 12th West Coast Bunbury and Perth Friday 28th Feb – Saturday 1st March (Bunbury) Friday 28th Feb (Perth) Western Bulldogs Ballarat, Ararat, Stawell & Horsham Tuesday 10th December – Wednesday 11th December (completed)

For the first time, in 2024 the AFL ran a dedicated AFLW Community Camps program for the elite women’s competition during the pre-season in the lead up to the 2024 NAB AFLW season.