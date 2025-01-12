A famous footy name is among 12 draft prospects training at AFL clubs this week

South Australian midfielder Dyson Sharp handballs during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGHLY rated draft talents Dyson Sharp, Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler are among the group of Marsh AFL Academy prospects training at AFL clubs this week.

After approximately half of the AFL Academy squad spent time at clubs for their training placements in December, another 12 players will be at clubs in January.

The 'club experience' week allows the 2025 draft hopefuls to see inside a club, train with the elite level and affords clubs the chance to get a better insight into the players ahead of their draft campaigns.

Cooper Duff-Tytler in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL Academy training session on December 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sharp, who enjoyed a strong bottom-age season with Central District that included playing at League level in the SANFL, will train at Adelaide this week alongside District teammate Matt LeRay.

Through Hawthorn's link with Coates Talent League club Gippsland Power, Duursma will be at the Hawks. The youngest Duursma sibling starts his under-18 season as a pick No.1 contender after an exciting two seasons playing a range of different positions, including as a tall defender and forward as well as a midfielder.

Willem Duursma in action for Gippsland Power during the 2024 Coates Talent League. Picture: AFL Photos

Calder Cannons prospect Duff-Tytler burst onto the scene late in the 2024 season, with the basketball talent choosing to pursue his football pathway after an eye-catching end to the year. The 200cm ruckman will be at Essendon this week for his training stay.

Sandringham tall forward Archie Ludowyke will train with St Kilda this week while Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves will spend his time at Melbourne. Murray Bushrangers forward Liam Hetherton will be at the Giants after showing promising signs as a key option at under-17 level.

Archie Ludowyke takes a mark during the AFL National Development Championships U16 boys match on July 04, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide will have three draft hopefuls train with the club next week. Local pair Harley Barker and Sam Cumming will be there, as will Taj Murray, who is from the Northern Territory but also tied to North Adelaide. The ruckman has been on the radar of clubs since an impressive under-16s carnival in 2023.

Sydney will also have northern Academy pair Lachlan Carmichael and Noah Cahmberlain training with the AFL squad.

Who is training at your club?

Adelaide: Matt Leray, Dyson Sharp

Essendon: Cooper Duff-Tytler

Hawthorn: Willem Duursma

Greater Western Sydney: Liam Hetherton

Melbourne: Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves

Port Adelaide: Harley Barker, Sam Cumming, Taj Murray

St Kilda: Archie Ludowyke

Sydney: Lachlan Carmichael, Noah Chamberlain