HIGHLY rated draft talents Dyson Sharp, Willem Duursma and Cooper Duff-Tytler are among the group of Marsh AFL Academy prospects training at AFL clubs this week.
After approximately half of the AFL Academy squad spent time at clubs for their training placements in December, another 12 players will be at clubs in January.
The 'club experience' week allows the 2025 draft hopefuls to see inside a club, train with the elite level and affords clubs the chance to get a better insight into the players ahead of their draft campaigns.
Sharp, who enjoyed a strong bottom-age season with Central District that included playing at League level in the SANFL, will train at Adelaide this week alongside District teammate Matt LeRay.
Through Hawthorn's link with Coates Talent League club Gippsland Power, Duursma will be at the Hawks. The youngest Duursma sibling starts his under-18 season as a pick No.1 contender after an exciting two seasons playing a range of different positions, including as a tall defender and forward as well as a midfielder.
Calder Cannons prospect Duff-Tytler burst onto the scene late in the 2024 season, with the basketball talent choosing to pursue his football pathway after an eye-catching end to the year. The 200cm ruckman will be at Essendon this week for his training stay.
Sandringham tall forward Archie Ludowyke will train with St Kilda this week while Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves will spend his time at Melbourne. Murray Bushrangers forward Liam Hetherton will be at the Giants after showing promising signs as a key option at under-17 level.
Port Adelaide will have three draft hopefuls train with the club next week. Local pair Harley Barker and Sam Cumming will be there, as will Taj Murray, who is from the Northern Territory but also tied to North Adelaide. The ruckman has been on the radar of clubs since an impressive under-16s carnival in 2023.
Sydney will also have northern Academy pair Lachlan Carmichael and Noah Cahmberlain training with the AFL squad.
Who is training at your club?
Adelaide: Matt Leray, Dyson Sharp
Essendon: Cooper Duff-Tytler
Hawthorn: Willem Duursma
Greater Western Sydney: Liam Hetherton
Melbourne: Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
Port Adelaide: Harley Barker, Sam Cumming, Taj Murray
St Kilda: Archie Ludowyke
Sydney: Lachlan Carmichael, Noah Chamberlain