Some players are automatic selections. For others, it's a line-ball call. AFL.com.au's reporters make the call on your club's best side since the turn of the century

Tom Harley, Shane Crawford, David Neitz. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT IS a roll call of stars and champions.

As we reach the start of 2025, AFL.com.au has undertaken the task of selecting each club's Team of This Century (so far).

In each team there are 23 players – 18 on the field, four on the interchange and a substitute, to be in line with the modern game – and the criteria is simple: starting from round one, 2000, through to the end of the 2024 season, our reporters have picked who they believe to be each club's Team of This Century.



How did we do it? Put simply, it was about career impact within the time period. Some gun players who did most of their best work in the 1990s and had only limited games in this century have been overlooked for players with longer stints. Others have been rewarded for smaller sample sizes but bigger influence.



In the second instalment of our three-part series, we reveal each club's Team of This Century. Let the debate begin.

PART ONE The first six teams of the century are unveiled

B: Tom Harley, Matthew Scarlett, Darren Milburn

HB: Tom Stewart, Harry Taylor, Corey Enright

C: James Kelly, Jimmy Bartel, Joel Corey

HF: Patrick Dangerfield, Cameron Mooney, Paul Chapman

F: Steve Johnson, Tom Hawkins, Jeremy Cameron

Foll: Brad Ottens, Joel Selwood, Gary Ablett jnr

I/C: Cameron Ling, Andrew Mackie, Mitch Duncan, Cam Guthrie

Sub: Mark Blicavs

Given Geelong's record since 2000 – four premierships, two other Grand Final appearances and September action in 19 of the 25 seasons – this team may be hard to top. Every member of this squad is a premiership player and almost all have been named All-Australian at least once in their career. There are stars all over the field with Scarlett, Harley, Stewart and Taylor leading the backline, Selwood, Ablett and Bartel headlining the midfield and Hawkins, Cameron, Johnson and Dangerfield up forward. Not only is the team chock full of former All-Australians and premiership stars, but there are three Brownlow medallists in Ablett, Dangerfield and Bartel. Ottens (116 games and three premierships) got the nod in the ruck over former Cats captain Steven King (193 games, one flag, an All-Australian selection and two best and fairests) in a tight call. Three-time premiership hero David Wojcinski (203 games) was unlucky to miss out, while Mathew Stokes (189 games) and Travis Varcoe (138) also featured in two flags. – Dejan Kalinic

Mark Blicavs, Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett jnr before Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round two, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Charlie Ballard, Sam Collins, Sean Lemmens

HB: Jarrod Harbrow, Steven May, Wil Powell

C: Harley Bennell, David Swallow, Noah Anderson

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Tom Lynch, Alex Sexton

F: Brandon Matera, Ben King, Sam Day

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Gary Ablett, Touk Miller

I/C: Trent McKenzie, Michael Rischitelli, Matt Rowell, Jack Martin

Sub: Aaron Hall

Perhaps the most difficult thing in selecting this Suns team is isolating the form of players before and after they left the club. Lynch, May and of course Gold Coast's greatest ever player Ablett did more than enough to earn spots before departure, while Dion Prestia, Charlie Dixon, Izak Rankine and Jaeger O'Meara all flourished after leaving Carrara. The key defensive posts are well stocked, with Ballard edging Rory Thompson for the third spot, while Bennell's fleeting career reached highs few others could match on a wing. Day, Matera and Sexton were solid contributors over lengthy careers and round out a strong forward line. This team could look significantly different in another decade! - Michael Whiting

Steven May and Tom Lynch after Gold Coast's win over Carlton in round two, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Nick Haynes, Phil Davis, Zac Williams

HB: Heath Shaw, Sam Taylor, Lachie Whitfield

C: Dylan Shiel, Callan Ward, Tom Scully

HF: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Tim Taranto

F: Harry Himmelberg, Jesse Hogan, Brent Daniels

Foll: Shane Mumford, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio

I/C: Jon Patton, Harry Perryman, Tom Green, Steve Johnson

Sub: Jacob Hopper

A few Giants pick themselves, which is a given for a club that has only competed in 13 seasons. Haynes, Shaw, Taylor, Whitfield, Shiel, Greene, Cameron, Hogan and Kelly are in as the club's All-Australians, while Ward, Mumford and Taranto also earn their place as Kevin Sheedy Medal winners. There are some line ball calls, though. Johnson gets in, given his only two seasons at the club came at a return of 64 goals. The forward craft of Daniels gets him a place ahead of Devon Smith, while Williams and his performance in the 2019 preliminary final gets him the nod ahead of Lachie Ash down back. The versatility of Perryman earns him a place ahead of 100-gamers like Adam Kennedy, Adam Tomlinson and Daniel Lloyd. The club's first ever No.1 pick, Patton, still kicked 130 goals for the Giants and enjoyed a 45-goal campaign in 2017 to earn him a place on the bench. Club stalwart Matt de Boer is another who could consider himself unlucky to miss out. - Riley Beveridge

2011 GWS draftees: Back (L-R) Toby Greene, Nick Haynes, Adam Tomlinson, Jonathon Patton, Will Hoskin-Elliot, Matthew Buntine, Liam Sumner; Front (L-R) Devon Smith, Taylor Adams, coach Kevin Sheedy, Stephen Coniglio and Dom Tyson. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Grant Birchall, Brian Lake, Josh Gibson

HB: Jordan Lewis, Luke Hodge, James Sicily

C: Isaac Smith, Tom Mitchell, Brad Hill

HF: Jack Gunston, Jarryd Roughead, Shaun Burgoyne

F: Luke Breust, Lance Franklin, Cyril Rioli

Foll: Ben McEvoy, Sam Mitchell, Shane Crawford

I/C: Liam Shiels, Brad Sewell, Ben Stratton, Paul Puopolo

Sub: Brent Guerra

An era filled with success made a bulk of the Hawthorn team easy to pick. With a flag in 2008 and three-peat from 2013-15, this side is littered with premiership heroes. It's headlined by all-time greats in Hodge, Mitchell, Franklin, Lewis, Roughead, Rioli and Crawford, a group that features multiple Norm Smith, Brownlow and Coleman medallists. Lake played just 54 games for the Hawks, but his role in the three-peat, including the 2013 Norm Smith Medal, couldn't be overlooked. Crawford played 136 of his 305 games before 2000, but still won two best and fairests and was named All-Australian this century. The ruck call was close, given David Hale helped the Hawks to three flags, but McEvoy played in two, played more games for Hawthorn and captained the club late in his career. Taylor Duryea (118 games, two premierships) and Matt Suckling (102 games, two premierships) were perhaps the most unfortunate to miss out in what is a stellar line-up. – Dejan Kalinic

Luke Hodge, Lance Franklin and Jordan Lewis celebrate Hawthorn's win over Port Adelaide in round 21, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Aaron Davey, Steven May, Michael Hibberd

HB: Jeremy Howe, Jake Lever, Trent Rivers

C: Ed Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Adem Yze

HF: Brad Green, David Schwarz, Bayley Fritsch

F: Jeff Farmer, David Neitz, Russell Robertson

Foll: Max Gawn, Christian Petracca, Nathan Jones

I/C: Jeff White, Jack Viney, Angus Brayshaw, Cameron Bruce

Sub: Christian Salem

It's no surprise this side is littered with current-day stars, considering Melbourne went through some awfully lean times over the past 25 years. The midfield was by far the toughest to nail down given the top-tier talent that's rolled through there since 2000. Despite being the club's only Brownlow Medallist of this era, there was no room for Shane Woewodin while club champions James McDonald, Brent Moloney and Travis Johnstone should also consider themselves pretty unlucky to be overlooked. Generational talents Oliver and Petracca will go down as two of the best players to ever don the red and blue and are automatic selections in the middle. Heart and soul Demon Jones was another obvious inclusion, while Gawn is also a walk-up start as the side's ruck. White would get the nod as the starting ruck in plenty of other sides this century but unfortunately for the big guy, he is coming up against a seven-time All-Australian and two-time club champion - tough company. Langdon earns his spot as the best pure wingman the Demons have had in their ranks. Yesterday's heroes make up the star-studded forward line, with club goalkicking and games record holder Neitz, high-flyer Robertson and club champion Green nudging out the likes of Jeff Garlett, Tom McDonald, Ben Brown and Kysaiah Pickett. While Schwarz's best football was behind him by the turn of the century, the Demons haven't had another CHF quiet like the Ox since his retirement in 2002. James Frawley had a big impact before switching to the Hawks but is a distant second to May for full-back honours. While he spent a lot of time as a mid/forward, Davey made his name as a running defender and won a best and fairest from that spot. Neville Jetta, Matthew Whelan and Andrew Leoncelli are others who weren't far off. - Alison O'Connor

Nathan Jones reacts after scoring a late goal and celebrates with teammate Brent Moloney during the match between Melbourne and Adelaide at the MCG in round seven, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Robbie Tarrant, Scott Thompson, Michael Firrito

HB: Luke McDonald, Glenn Archer, Daniel Wells

C: Jack Ziebell, Anthony Stevens, Andrew Swallow

HF: Shaun Higgins, Drew Petrie, Shannon Grant

F: Brent Harvey, Nick Larkey, Lindsay Thomas

Foll: Todd Goldstein, Ben Cunnington, Adam Simpson

I/C: Wayne Carey, Ben Brown, Brady Rawlings, David King

Sub: Jy Simpkin

Wasn't the easiest task to pull together North's side, with a smattering of talent almost equally spread over the quarter of a century, and a healthy handful of 1999 premiership stars who continued to dominate into the 21st century. Carey only played two seasons in this period, hence his spot on the bench rather than ground. Goldstein was a walk-up start to the ruck, but there was an embarrassment of riches in the tall forward category. Apologies are to be given to Jarrad Waite, who held down the fort over four tougher seasons, Sav Rocca (234 goals from 101 games), Nathan Thompson (135 from 60, just not enough matches) and Corey McKernan (95 from 58, ditto). Larkey had fractionally worse raw numbers than Rocca, but has played in significantly poorer sides. Peter Bell only played the 2000 season, so missed the cut, while the quality of champion midfielders - many of whom have also captained the club - meant fellow best and fairests Harry Sheezel and Luke Davies-Uniacke also missed out. - Sarah Black