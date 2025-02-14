Neil Balme speaks to players before Richmond's clash against Gold Coast in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has finally succeeded in luring respected administrator Neil Balme to join the club's board.

Balme and former Crows player James Gallagher will fill board places vacated by former federal sports minister Kate Ellis, who stepped down late last year, and club legend Mark Ricciuto.

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

Ricciuto's term expires this month.

Adelaide previously chased Balme in 2020 and 2021 while he was heavily involved in Richmond's golden era, which delivered three premierships.

The 73-year-old stepped down from his role with the Tigers last August and has a long history of success as a player, coach and administrator at the top level.

"Football has always been such a big part of my life and this is a new challenge, and great opportunity to remain involved in the game in an official capacity," Balme said.

"In recent years I've had numerous conversations with the Crows and the likes of John Olsen, Mark Ricciuto and Tim Silvers, and I obviously have strong ties to South Australian football, and this role is a good fit."

Learn More 06:59

Balme played in two VFL premierships with Richmond and coached Norwood to a pair of SANFL flags.

He was also an influential figure in premiership-winning football departments at Geelong (2007, 2009 and 2011) and Richmond (2018, 2019 and 2020).

Gallagher played 38 AFL games for Adelaide between 2001-2004 and went on to play 228 SANFL games for Norwood, including five years as captain.

The 46-year-old was part of the Redlegs' 2012 premiership.

The appointments come at a crucial time for Adelaide and coach Matthew Nicks as the Crows seek to end a seven-year finals drought.

Neil Balme looks on as Damien Hardwick speaks to the media during a Richmond news conference on May 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Crows chairman John Olsen described the new additions to the board as significant, noting they reinforced the club's football-first approach.

"The club is in an important stage of its on-field evolution and along with Mark, who continues to offer sage advice, Neil and James will provide additional guidance," Olsen said.

"Replacing a person of Mark's knowledge and standing in the game was never going to be easy and the timing of these latest appointments was important to facilitate an effective handover.

"Neil has seen and done it all in football for over five decades, and he has a proven track record of shaping and overseeing leading football departments. Success follows him.

"With James, we have someone of high character who brings a diverse set of skills and perspective from within and outside the industry."