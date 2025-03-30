The Match Review Officer's findings for the Saturday games in round three are in

Rhyan Mansell during Richmond's game against St Kilda in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND forward Rhyan Mansell has copped a three-match suspension for a push on Liam O'Connell that resulted in the St Kilda defender being concussed.

O'Connell was shoved into the direction of Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch during the first quarter of the Saints' 82-point demolition at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

When attacking the ball, Lynch unintentionally collided with O'Connell, leaving the Irishman dazed and he was subbed out of the contest shortly after.

Mansell's act has been classified as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Richmond will announce on Monday whether or not it will challenge the sanction at the Tribunal during the week.

Elsewhere from Saturday's games, St Kilda's Mitch Owens, Richmond's Ben Miller and Greater Western Sydney's Kieren Briggs were all fined for low-level offences.

Players pushing opponents into dangerous positions has emerged as a trend this season, but the Match Review Officer had not suspended anyone for the act before this week.

The AFL recently issued a memo to clubs warning them of the dangers of recklessly pushing other players.

Richmond's No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor suffered a broken jaw and a concussion in a pre-season game in February after being nudged into a contest by West Coast's Reuben Ginbey.

Tigers coach Adem Yze made sure to reference that incident when asked about Mansell's push after Saturday's loss.

"Based on previous incidents, I don't think that has been an issue," Yze said.

"So hopefully ours isn't either.

"We had Sammy Lalor break his jaw, if it is a similar incident, so it's pretty hard to change the rules during the season."

St Kilda'a Owens copped a shoulder injury during a pre-season match when he was pushed into an opponent.

Sidelined Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich suffered the first of his two concussions this year when he was shoved into a contest in a practice game against Adelaide.

Saints coach Ross Lyon claimed he hadn't seen the incident that led to O'Connell being forced out of the game and into concussion protocols.

"He's got a shiner, but I know you're not going to believe this, but I didn't see it, so I didn't review it," Lyon said.

"I'll leave it to the power brokers, the decision makers.

"Clearly, it seems like it's a head office situation."