Logan Morris celebrates a goal for Brisbane against the Western Bulldogs in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan has heaped praise on youngster Logan Morris as two of the best young forwards in the game had some key moments in a thrilling Gather Round contest on Saturday.

Brisbane won a cracking game in hot conditions at Norwood Oval, coming back from 39 points down early in the third term to beat the Western Bulldogs 18.10 (118) to 14.13 (97).

Brisbane has never enjoyed a 5-0 start to the season and the last time a Lions team achieved the feat was Fitzroy in 1948.

One of the highlights of the clash was the duel between young Bulldogs key forward Sam Darcy and All-Australian Brisbane key defender Harris Andrews.

Fagan thought it was a nil-all draw, while Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said Darcy also gave his side a lift when he went into the ruck.

Jaspa Fletcher continues to impress in his new role across half-back, with the Lions moving him there as Brandon Starcevich recovers from his latest concussion.

Lions key forward Eric Hipwood kicked five second-half goals after only one possession in the opening two quarters, while young teammate Logan Morris also kicked four.

"You shouldn't probably talk about who players remind you of, but he's a lot like Jack Riewoldt, I reckon," Fagan said of Morris.

"He's not overly tall ... but he can leap, he takes the ball at its highest point and he has really good footy, game sense."

Fagan was unfussed that his side played at Norwood, rather than Adelaide Oval, despite being reigning premiers.

"It's got a real vibe about it, this oval. We're pretty happy here," he said.

"Of course we'd love to play at Adelaide Oval, but it's not our job to question the fixturing.

"If we had been caught up in 'we shouldn't be playing here ...', then your ego is getting in the way."

Meanwhile, Bulldogs midfielder James Harmes will go for scans in Melbourne after hurting his foot early in the game.

He was in a moon boot post-match and Beveridge said they missed his experience.

Looking ahead, Fagan warned his side to avoid a sword fight as they try to end their losing streak against Collingwood on Thursday night.

Collingwood beat Brisbane in the epic 2023 Grand Final and also won their two clashes last season.

"Collingwood are very good around the contest, they're very good with their hands," said Lions coach Chris Fagan.

"You don't want to get into a sword fight with them, trying to play the same way they do.

"We have to play our way and hopefully we can cause them a few problems.

"We've had some good battles over the last few years, but they've had the wood on us, they've won the last three - one of them was a Grand Final."

One of the features of the Magpies' win in Gather Round was Nick Daicos overcoming the attention of Sydney tagger James Jordon.

"Great players find ways to work through things and I think he did that pretty well," Fagan said of Daicos.

"He's a young bloke, he's already a champion."