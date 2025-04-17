West Coast is winless so far this season and possess a percentage of just 49.7, but the club's emerging youngsters are doing their best to keep spirits high

Reuben Ginbey reacts after West Coast's loss to Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Reuben Ginbey insists he and his teammates are still loving the game, despite enduring years of debilitating losses.

The Eagles have won just 10 games since the start of 2022 and enter Friday night's match against Essendon on the bottom of the ladder with a 0-5 record and a percentage of 49.7.

Veteran Tim Kelly, who spoke about the need to regain his love for the game during the pre-season, was dropped to the WAFL last week and is unlikely to earn a call-up against the Bombers.

Defender Brady Hough, who has been a rare shining light for the Eagles over the past few years, broke down in tears while conducting an interview in the wake of last week's 71-point loss to Carlton.

Ginbey, who is in his third year, has tasted just six wins in his 45-game career.

But the 20-year-old says the mounting losses haven't sucked the love out of the game for him or his fellow young teammates.

"Yeah the losses can get tough at times, but at the end of the day we're still doing the job we love, and we all love playing footy," Ginbey said.

"So I think if you have the love for your teammates and love for the game, it doesn't stay that hard.

"Footy teams have form slumps, and we're probably in one at the moment.

"But it doesn't take too much to get out of it. So I think a home game this week, in front of our home fans, is a great opportunity to really lift."

Learn More 21:41

West Coast produced a record-low 77 contested possessions against Carlton last week.

Across the opening five rounds, West Coast is minus-124 in contested possessions and minus-75 in clearances - both record lows for the first five rounds of a season.

Coach Andrew McQualter put his players through a gruelling training session on Wednesday, and Ginbey is backing the group to respond.

Learn More 27:57

The Eagles are set to be boosted by the return of star defender Jeremy McGovern from a groin injury.

That is a massive dose of good news for Ginbey, who has been forced to play as a key defender at times this year after Tom Barrass' trade to Hawthorn and McGovern's recent injury.

"With my in-between height, it's good for versatility," Ginbey said.

"I can take on the smalls, but also ... if I have to chop and change on (the bigs) for a bit, it's a really good challenge.

"My athleticism has come in handy at times."

Reuben Ginbey spoils the ball during the match between Greater Western Sydney and West Coast at Engie Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon has evened up its season ledger at 2-2 after following up its losses to Hawthorn and Adelaide with wins over Port Adelaide and Melbourne.

Zach Merrett starred in last week's 39-point win over Melbourne with 37 disposals, and Ginbey said it was important to curb the influence of the star Bombers midfielder.