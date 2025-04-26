Beau Addinsall in action for Australia U18 against Richmond's VFL side on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTBALL fans in Melbourne can watch the future stars of the game this weekend when the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad represents the Australia U18 team.

The young stars will play for Australia for the second of two matches in this year’s program when they take on Coburg’s VFL team at Misson Whitten Oval on Sunday, April 27.

They have already faced off against Richmond's VFL team in a exhibition match on Sunday, April 13.

AFL Academy v Coburg VFL

The Marsh AFL National Academy features a host of the most talented young footballers from across Australia, who are taking part in the program during their Draft year.

The National Academy is a holistic football and personal development program, providing the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

Cooper Duff-Tytler celebrates during the Marsh AFL Academy's clash against Richmond VFL on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: "Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for our young stars and always the highlight of the Marsh AFL National Academy program."

AUSTRALIA U18 vs COBURG VFL
Sunday, April 27, 2025
12pm AEST
Mission Whitten Oval
Free entry

HOW TO WATCH: Sunday's match between Australia U18 and Coburg VFL will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

Australia U18

# NAME STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB
1 Thomas Burton Western Jets Point Cook
2 Beau Addinsall Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh
3 Lachlan Carmichael Sydney Swans Academy Mosman
4 Willem Duursma Gippsland Power Foster
5 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves Dandenong Stingrays Mornington
6 Josh Lindsay Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell
7 Dylan Patterson Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin
8 Ben Rongdit Geelong Falcons Colac
9 Zeke Uwland Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh
10 Wesley Walley Subiaco Warwick Greenwood
20 Daniel Annable Brisbane Lions Academy Redland-Victoria Point
21 Harley Barker Sturt Mt Barker
22 Noah Chamberlain Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney
23 Samuel Cumming North Adelaide Wentworth District
24 Louis Emmett Oakleigh Chargers Glen Iris
25 Koby Evans Perth Federals
26 Oliver Greeves Eastern Ranges Vermont
27 Taj Murray Northern Territory Academy
North Adelaide		 Nightcliff
28 Riley Onley Murray Bushrangers Shepparton United
29 Fred Rodriguez South Fremantle Fremantle City Dockers
30 Dyson Sharp Central District Barossa District
33 Cody Curtin Claremont West Coast
34 Cooper Duff-Tytler Calder Cannons Woodend-Hesket
35 Jasper Hay Tasmania Devils Clarence
36 Liam Hetherton Murray Bushrangers North Albury
37 Matthew LeRay Central District Golden Grove
38 Archie Ludowyke Sandringham Dragons East Sandringham
39 Kalani White Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach

Coburg VFL

# NAME  

5

Hugo Bromell

 

7

Josh D'Intinosante

 

8

Sam Mason

 

10

Mitch Podhajski

 

14

Liam Podhajski

 

16

Will Bella

 

17

Liam Serong

 

18

Joel Trudgeon

 

21

Jonathan Tomasiello

 

22

Henry Brown

 

23

Matthew Allison

 

28

Declan Willmore

 

31

Lachlan McArthur

 

32

Dom Payman

 

33

Donovan Toohey

 

34

Joe Furphy

 

35

Jordyn Gillard

 

36

Ben Major

 

38

Deacon Kalpakis

 

39

Josh Walker

 

40

Jack Andrew

 

41

Ben Crick

 

42

Max Thompson

 

43

Davin Cameron

 