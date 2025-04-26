Watch the stars of the future when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Coburg's VFL team on Sunday

Beau Addinsall in action for Australia U18 against Richmond's VFL side on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTBALL fans in Melbourne can watch the future stars of the game this weekend when the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad represents the Australia U18 team.

The young stars will play for Australia for the second of two matches in this year’s program when they take on Coburg’s VFL team at Misson Whitten Oval on Sunday, April 27.

They have already faced off against Richmond's VFL team in a exhibition match on Sunday, April 13.

The Marsh AFL National Academy features a host of the most talented young footballers from across Australia, who are taking part in the program during their Draft year.

The National Academy is a holistic football and personal development program, providing the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

Cooper Duff-Tytler celebrates during the Marsh AFL Academy's clash against Richmond VFL on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: "Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for our young stars and always the highlight of the Marsh AFL National Academy program."

AUSTRALIA U18 vs COBURG VFL

Sunday, April 27, 2025

12pm AEST

Mission Whitten Oval

Free entry

HOW TO WATCH: Sunday's match between Australia U18 and Coburg VFL will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

Australia U18

# NAME STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Thomas Burton Western Jets Point Cook 2 Beau Addinsall Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 3 Lachlan Carmichael Sydney Swans Academy Mosman 4 Willem Duursma Gippsland Power Foster 5 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves Dandenong Stingrays Mornington 6 Josh Lindsay Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell 7 Dylan Patterson Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin 8 Ben Rongdit Geelong Falcons Colac 9 Zeke Uwland Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 10 Wesley Walley Subiaco Warwick Greenwood 20 Daniel Annable Brisbane Lions Academy Redland-Victoria Point 21 Harley Barker Sturt Mt Barker 22 Noah Chamberlain Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney 23 Samuel Cumming North Adelaide Wentworth District 24 Louis Emmett Oakleigh Chargers Glen Iris 25 Koby Evans Perth Federals 26 Oliver Greeves Eastern Ranges Vermont 27 Taj Murray Northern Territory Academy

North Adelaide Nightcliff 28 Riley Onley Murray Bushrangers Shepparton United 29 Fred Rodriguez South Fremantle Fremantle City Dockers 30 Dyson Sharp Central District Barossa District 33 Cody Curtin Claremont West Coast 34 Cooper Duff-Tytler Calder Cannons Woodend-Hesket 35 Jasper Hay Tasmania Devils Clarence 36 Liam Hetherton Murray Bushrangers North Albury 37 Matthew LeRay Central District Golden Grove 38 Archie Ludowyke Sandringham Dragons East Sandringham 39 Kalani White Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach

