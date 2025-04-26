FOOTBALL fans in Melbourne can watch the future stars of the game this weekend when the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad represents the Australia U18 team.
The young stars will play for Australia for the second of two matches in this year’s program when they take on Coburg’s VFL team at Misson Whitten Oval on Sunday, April 27.
They have already faced off against Richmond's VFL team in a exhibition match on Sunday, April 13.
>> WATCH AUSTRALIA U18 v COBURG VFL LIVE FROM 12pm AEST SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The Marsh AFL National Academy features a host of the most talented young footballers from across Australia, who are taking part in the program during their Draft year.
The National Academy is a holistic football and personal development program, providing the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.
Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: "Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for our young stars and always the highlight of the Marsh AFL National Academy program."
AUSTRALIA U18 vs COBURG VFL
Sunday, April 27, 2025
12pm AEST
Mission Whitten Oval
Free entry
HOW TO WATCH: Sunday's match between Australia U18 and Coburg VFL will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.
Australia U18
|#
|NAME
|STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|COMMUNITY CLUB
|1
|Thomas Burton
|Western Jets
|Point Cook
|2
|Beau Addinsall
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Burleigh
|3
|Lachlan Carmichael
|Sydney Swans Academy
|Mosman
|4
|Willem Duursma
|Gippsland Power
|Foster
|5
|Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves
|Dandenong Stingrays
|Mornington
|6
|Josh Lindsay
|Geelong Falcons
|Newtown & Chilwell
|7
|Dylan Patterson
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Palm Beach Currumbin
|8
|Ben Rongdit
|Geelong Falcons
|Colac
|9
|Zeke Uwland
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Burleigh
|10
|Wesley Walley
|Subiaco
|Warwick Greenwood
|20
|Daniel Annable
|Brisbane Lions Academy
|Redland-Victoria Point
|21
|Harley Barker
|Sturt
|Mt Barker
|22
|Noah Chamberlain
|Sydney Swans Academy
|East Sydney
|23
|Samuel Cumming
|North Adelaide
|Wentworth District
|24
|Louis Emmett
|Oakleigh Chargers
|Glen Iris
|25
|Koby Evans
|Perth
|Federals
|26
|Oliver Greeves
|Eastern Ranges
|Vermont
|27
|Taj Murray
|Northern Territory Academy
North Adelaide
|Nightcliff
|28
|Riley Onley
|Murray Bushrangers
|Shepparton United
|29
|Fred Rodriguez
|South Fremantle
|Fremantle City Dockers
|30
|Dyson Sharp
|Central District
|Barossa District
|33
|Cody Curtin
|Claremont
|West Coast
|34
|Cooper Duff-Tytler
|Calder Cannons
|Woodend-Hesket
|35
|Jasper Hay
|Tasmania Devils
|Clarence
|36
|Liam Hetherton
|Murray Bushrangers
|North Albury
|37
|Matthew LeRay
|Central District
|Golden Grove
|38
|Archie Ludowyke
|Sandringham Dragons
|East Sandringham
|39
|Kalani White
|Gold Coast Suns Academy
|Broadbeach
Coburg VFL
|#
|NAME
|
5
|
Hugo Bromell
|
|
7
|
Josh D'Intinosante
|
|
8
|
Sam Mason
|
|
10
|
Mitch Podhajski
|
|
14
|
Liam Podhajski
|
|
16
|
Will Bella
|
|
17
|
Liam Serong
|
|
18
|
Joel Trudgeon
|
|
21
|
Jonathan Tomasiello
|
|
22
|
Henry Brown
|
|
23
|
Matthew Allison
|
|
28
|
Declan Willmore
|
|
31
|
Lachlan McArthur
|
|
32
|
Dom Payman
|
|
33
|
Donovan Toohey
|
|
34
|
Joe Furphy
|
|
35
|
Jordyn Gillard
|
|
36
|
Ben Major
|
|
38
|
Deacon Kalpakis
|
|
39
|
Josh Walker
|
|
40
|
Jack Andrew
|
|
41
|
Ben Crick
|
|
42
|
Max Thompson
|
|
43
|
Davin Cameron
|