COLLINGWOOD has confirmed coach Craig McRae addressed his playing group in a football meeting in recent days to dismiss speculation about his personal life.

McRae has been at the centre of speculation around his private life which started during his pre-planned leave period over the summer.

At the conclusion of a team meeting with his players last week, the Pies premiership coach touched on the rumours, making clear they were untrue.

In a statement provided exclusively to AFL.com.au, Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly said: "The rumours circulating are completely false and unfair on Craig and his family. We should never be in a situation where a coach feels he needs to address his playing group over online rumours – everyone needs to be aware how this reckless and irresponsible speculation can impact people and we are not going to stand for it.

"Craig’s leave was planned in December last year and he was always going to return to work when he did and there was never anything more to it. Since walking into the club, Craig has led the AFL program with authenticity, integrity and strong family-first values and we will continue to support him and his family."

The 52-year-old, who is about to start his fifth season as the Pies' head coach, is understood to have told players he felt it was important they hear from him personally than allowing the noise to linger.

McRae explained to AFL.com.au last month why the club and he had agreed to have a longer break this off-season which was planned in December last year.

"We made a plan. (Director) Paul Licuria has been pushing it hard to take more time away from the place to have more energy when you're here," he said.

"There was nothing untoward around it, it was just about having a bit of extra time off because you go from a prelim final, then you've got the Trade Period straight away and then before you know it the draft, then you've got pre-season starting and you feel like there's times – and I know I've only done it for four years – but it actually feels like sometimes you just haven't had a break and so there's a build-up of all this stress and other layers of doing the job that you haven't had a chance to move."

Collingwood signed McRae to a two-year extension last December, locking him in at the Pies until the end of 2028.