You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Tom Mitchell during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood at The Gabba in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

There's a massive slate of eight VFL matches on Saturday, including a top-six clash between North Melbourne and Brisbane, while third-placed Box Hill travels to Avalon Airport Oval to take on reigning premier Werribee. And Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell will return to the field for the first time since round 7 last year when Collingwood takes on Northern Bullants. We have two night matches to feast on, with Carlton hosting Sandringham at Ikon Park from 7.10pm AEST and Frankston taking on Coburg at 7.35pm AEST.

There is only one match on Sunday but it promises to be a beauty, with unbeaten Greater Western Sydney travelling to GMHBA Stadium to face Geelong.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

The VFLW action is highlighted by huge battles between North Melbourne Werribee and Box Hill, and Williamstown and Port Melbourne. Both games are on Sunday.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game