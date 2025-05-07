Tasmania's aspirations of a team will be "over" if a parliamentary vote doesn't give the green light to a controversial waterfront stadium, its premier says

A render of the proposed new stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

TASMANIA'S dream of having an AFL team will be over if the state's parliament doesn't pass special legislation to build a new stadium, the premier says.

Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Wednesday delivered an ultimatum around construction of the contentious 23,000-seat roofed venue on Hobart's waterfront.

Building a stadium at Macquarie Point was a condition of Tasmania being granted an AFL licence for inclusion in the competition in 2028.

The project requires approval from a vote of state parliament, after the government announced it would introduce special legislation to overrule the planning process.

The Liberals and Labor support the stadium, meaning the legislation will pass the lower house, but it needs the vote of at least two independents to get through the upper house.

"If the legislation is not passed, the stadium won't go ahead and the team will not go ahead," Mr Rockliff told state parliament on Wednesday.

If the vote is "no", the stadium project will be pulled from the planning process and collapse, the premier said.

The legislation is being drafted and will likely be made public in May with a vote mid-year.

The government has previously acknowledged tight construction deadlines for the stadium, which has a 2029 completion goal, as a reason for switching the planning process.

Tasmania faces financial penalties if the stadium doesn't meet build time frames.

Hobart's proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

"The fact is, if we want a team, if we want to start this project, we've got to get on with the job," Mr Rockliff said.

The AFL has been unmoved from its desire for a stadium, which forms part of the licence contract.

The Greens, who oppose the stadium, said the premier was trying to emotionally blackmail MPs.

"It shows contempt for both houses of parliament and the people we are elected to represent," Greens upper house MP and former leader Cassy O'Connor said.

Anti-stadium group Our Place - Hobart on Wednesday claimed the true visual impact of the venue hadn't been fully canvassed by the developer.

The group, which plans to lobby upper house MPs, released renders based on stadium specifications from new vantage points showing its "bully-like" presence.

The true cost of the stadium would be more than $1 billion, well above the government's spruiked $775 million price tag, a recent independent planning report said.

The government on Monday said it was stepping away from seeking private investment to cover the gap in pledged funding and the stadium's total cost.