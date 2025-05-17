Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Callum Mills, Jake Lever, Harry Lemmey. Pictures: Phil Hillyard, AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE VFL FIXTURE OR VFLW FIXTURE TO STREAM LIVE GAMES

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, Friday May 16, 3.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Untried key forward Harry Lemmey was unstoppable in attack while Alex Cincotta made a successful return from injury as the Blues beat the Swans by 30 points.

Lemmey, now in his third season at the club, booted seven goals in a powerful display, also grabbing eight marks and 11 disposals.

Taken with pick No.47 in the 2022 AFL Draft, Lemmey has been developing under tall forwards Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay.

Learn More 03:46

Cincotta played his first game of the year after off-season hip surgery derailed his start to 2025, finishing with 13 disposals and a goal.

Veteran Sam Docherty continued to rack up big numbers at the lower level, gathering 37 disposals and six marks as he makes a case to return to the AFL side.

Father-son Ben Camporeale added a major to his 19 touches, while 2023 draft pick Billy Wilson impressed with 23 disposals and nine marks.

Young ruck Hudson O'Keeffe was excellent with 20 hitouts, 17 disposals and nine clearances, with No.40 draft pick Harry O'Farrell (16) and rookie Harry Charleson (14) also industrious.

Developing forward Ashton Moir had 12 touches, with Irish Category B rookie Rob Monahan relatively quiet with just eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, Saturday May 17, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Charlie West was close to getting a senior debut this round, and while it didn't eventualise, he's kept himself in the frame with a three-goal haul in Collingwood's 11-point VFL win against Greater Western Sydney.

Learn More 01:27

Tom Mitchell is likely to be heading back to the top level after another successful run in the seconds, collecting 17 disposals and laying a game-high 10 tackles.

Learn More 01:28

Youngster Harry DeMattia was the Pies' biggest ball winner with 24 disposals, while Charlie Dean had 23 and eight marks.

Oleg Markov returned to the state league after his first AFL game of the season last week and gathered 19 touches, Jakob Ryan got the ball 20 times, and Tew Jiath had 15 disposals and seven marks.

Oscar Steene (nine disposals, 20 hitouts) and Iliro Smit (five, 10) did the ruckwork.

Joel Cochran (five touches) and Will Hayes (four) were quiet.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Geelong at ETU Stadium, Saturday May 17, 7.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at People First Stadium, Saturday May 17, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Gold Coast fielded a relatively inexperienced side with most of the squad in Darwin for the AFL clash.

Veteran Sean Lemmens was the leading disposal winner on the ground for the Suns with 23, while Connor Budarick had 21 and seven tackles.

Others with significant AFL experience were Alex Sexton (15 disposals, four marks) and Caleb Graham (15 and eight).

Young gun Leo Lombard returned to the field after recovering from shoulder surgery and gathered 12 disposals, five marks and two tackles.

Learn More 05:58

Fellow Academy product Ethan Read was relatively quiet with six touches.

SSP signing Ben Jepson had 18 disposals, while former Victorian cricketer Zak Evans had 10 along with six marks and four tackles.

Alex Davies had 12 touches, Cooper Bell nine, and Lloyd Johnston and Lachlan Gulbin eight apiece.

Ruck Max Knobel had 37 hitouts and five clearances along with his nine disposals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park, Saturday May 17, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

There were plenty of senior Giants in action at VFL level on Saturday and they dominated the stats sheet, but couldn't convert touches to scores as they went down by 11 points to Collingwood.

James Leake was the busiest with 33 disposals, Harrison Oliver had 26 and Harry Royston had 24, seven clearances and one goal.

Ruckman Nicholas Madden was the dominant big man, finishing with 23 touches, seven clearances and 34 hitouts, aided at the bounces by Lachie Keeffe (10 disposals, eight hitouts).

Learn More 05:45

Wade Derkson ruled the air with a game-high 11 marks along with 17 disposals, while Conor Stone took six marks and had 21 touches.

Josh Fahey (18 disposals), Nathan Wardius (14) and Phoenix Gothard (12) finished with one goal apiece.

Ryan Angwin was another to get plenty of ball with 21 disposals, Leek Aleer had it 15 times, Oliver Hannaford nine and Max Gruzewski seven.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at People First Stadium, Saturday May 17, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Max Ramsden produced a superb best-on-ground performance as the Hawks belted the Suns by 84 points.

The 22-year-old ruck had a day out with 24 disposals, seven marks, 17 hitouts, seven clearances and three goals in a display that will certainly have AFL coach Sam Mitchell sit up and take notice.

Learn More 03:54

Thrust onto the wing, Jai Serong was excellent with 28 disposals and 11 marks, while Bodie Ryan continues to develop nicely out of defence with 24 touches and 10 marks.

Henry Hustwaite responded well to being dropped with 22 touches, seven clearances and eight tackles, while youngster Sam Butler had 23 disposals.

Seamus Mitchell impressed off half-back with 21 disposals and five tackles, as did last year's draftees Cody Anderson (17 touches, five clearances) and Noah Mraz (seven).

Will McCabe (14 disposals, two goals) and Jasper Scaife (nine, one) were a handful up forward, James Blanck was solid in defence on his comeback from an ACL injury, and former rugby league player Matt Hill looked solid with 12 disposals, four tackles and two goals.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Southport at Casey Fields, Saturday May 17, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Important Demons defender Jake Lever made a successful return from an ankle injury in Casey's 41-point loss to Southport.

Lever gathered 17 disposals and eight marks in a composed performance down back, his first game since injuring his ankle in round two.

Dropped trio Jacob van Rooyen (11 disposals, seven marks), Matt Jefferson (14 disposals, four scoring shots) and Koltyn Tholstrup (seven disposals, three marks) kicked one goal each.

Learn More 01:37

Blake Howes starred across half-back, racking up 30 disposals, 13 marks, and two clearances in a dominant display.

Tom Campbell was a standout in the ruck, collecting 20 disposals, 26 hitouts and six clearances to clearly win the battle in the middle, while rookie Will Verrall (12 disposals, nine hitouts) provided good support.

Jack Billings was solid with 20 disposals and two clearances, while Kynan Brown brought his trademark tenacity with seven tackles, 19 disposals, and five clearances. Fellow father-son Taj Woewodin also impressed with 22 disposals and four clearances.

Oliver Sestan (18 disposals, six marks), Jai Culley (18, four clearances), Jack Henderson (15) and Luker Kentfield (10) found plenty of the ball.

Jed Adams (12 disposals), Ricky Mentha (10) and Luker Kentfield (10) were also in action.

Learn More 06:00

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Richmond at Arden Street Oval, Sunday May 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Richmond at Arden Street Oval, Sunday May 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Werribee at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday May 18, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, Friday May 16, 3.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Sydney skipper Callum Mills made a promising return to action in the VFL - his first game since last year's qualifying final - in the Swans' 30-point loss to Carlton on Friday night.

Playing on managed minutes, Mills' impressive return yielded 19 disposals, six marks, two clearances and a goal in just over a half of football, marking a key step forward in his recovery from a torn plantar fascia suffered during the pre-season.

Learn More 02:25

Veteran midfielder Taylor Adams starred as he pushes for a senior recall, racking up 29 disposals (15 contested), seven marks and seven clearances in a dominant showing.

Defender Ben Paton, omitted from the senior side this week, was prolific with 28 disposals and six marks, but Hayden McLean, who was also dropped from the top-tier side, had a quieter outing with eight touches.

Up forward, Jack Buller kicked a goal from 11 disposals and Ned Bowman added 14 disposals.

Father-son product Indhi Kirk was busy with 17 touches, while uncapped defender Blake Leidler (15 disposals, five marks), developing big man William Green (21 hitouts, two clearances) and key defender Patrick Snell (10 disposals) were also among the action.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Footscray at DSV Stadium, Saturday May 17, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Former Demon Oskar Baker put his hand up for a senior recall with 29 disposals - including 22 kicks - and a goal as the Dogs fell to Williamstown by 28 points.

Learn More 02:39

Nick Coffield also booted a major to go with his 22 touches, while draftee Lachie Jaques gathered 19 disposals.

After being dropped this week, Harvey Gallagher (19 disposals, seven clearances, seven tackles) and Caleb Poulter (13 disposals, five tackles, one goal) played well, while Jedd Busslinger also presented well with 18 touches and four tackles.

Youngsters Cooper Hynes (14, one goal) and Josh Dolan (nine, five tackles) were industrious, while Ryan Gardner also racked up 14 touches and Anthony Scott had 13.

Ruck Lachlan Smith had 15 disposals, eight tackles and 35 hitouts in an excellent performance.