You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Cam Guthrie gets a rubdown during the VFL semi-final between Geelong and Southport at GMHBA Stadium on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The VFL action kicks off on Friday evening when Footscray takes on Geelong, before a huge top-four battle to open Saturday's proceedings between Box Hill (second) and Brisbane (fourth). Coburg (vs Sydney) and Essendon (vs Richmond) are looking to keep pace with the top 10.

Greater Western Sydney will be keen to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it takes on Port Melbourne in Albury on Sunday, while Giants conquerers Collingwood face North Melbourne in a big game at Victoria Park.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

The VFLW is saving the best until last when first-placed Port Melbourne travels to take on third-placed Sandringham from 2.05pm on Sunday. Other big match-ups throughout the weekend include the Magpies v Kangaroos, Hawks v Bulldogs and Cats v Bombers.

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

