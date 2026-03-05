Follow the all the action from the first game of the season between Sydney and Carlton

Will Hayward and Charlie Curnow ahead of Sydney's match against Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Phil Hillyard/AFL Photos

THE LONG wait is over and the 2026 season begins with Sydney and Carlton launching Opening Round on Thursday night at a sold-out SCG.

Dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow comes up against his former club for the first time and in his 150th match.

Sydney will be out to quickly put a horror season behind it where it paid a hefty price for an early injury crisis, before showing glimpses of its best form as the year wore on.

The new-look Swans have backed more players to settle into their familiar roles in coach Dean Cox's second season in charge while hoping that a new show-stopping spearhead can again light up the SCG.

Carlton made a huge call in letting the two-time Coleman medallist leave, but has added to its depth and valuable haul of draft picks that will help future-proof the club.

The Blues will need no reminder of the slow start they made last season when they lost their opening four matches, although they might prefer to forget their record at the SCG with only two wins at the venue since 1993.

As Curnow prepares to face his old side for the first time, new Blues Will Hayward and Ollie Florent have also been named to take on their old teammates after their much-publicised trades last year, with the pair among seven new faces for Carlton.

Curnow is one of three Swans who will play their first games in red and white, with fellow recruits Malcolm Rosas jnr and Jai Serong also named.

Sydney stars Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills are also ready to go after managing minor injuries over the summer.

The Blues have handed AFL debuts to Jagga Smith and Harry Dean - the No.3 picks in the past two Telstra AFL Drafts - while recruits Ben Ainsworth, Campbell Chesser and Liam Reidy will also play their first AFL games for Carlton.

Jacob Weitering was in serious doubt for the clash after suffering a cracked rib in AAMI AFL Origin last month, but he's recovered in time to take a likely match-up on Curnow, his long-time Blues teammate.

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.30pm AEDT