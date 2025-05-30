You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Cam Mackenzie handpasses during the Opening Round match between Hawthorn and Sydney at Sydney Cricket Ground, on March 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The VFL action kicks off on Friday afternoon when Brisbane hosts Essendon, with the Bombers unveiling mid-season draft pick-up Liam McMahon for the first time. In other big clashes on Saturday, top-of-the-table Box Hill faces seventh-placed Collingwood, while GWS (third) takes on Richmond (eighth).

There are two matches on Sunday, with reigning premier Werribee travelling to Port Melbourne, and Williamstown taking on Geelong.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

A massive clash in the VFLW kicks off proceedings on Saturday when ladder leader Essendon meets fifth-placed Box Hill, while Collingwood hosts Sandringham and Darebin takes on Geelong. And on Sunday, there's a top-four battle between Port Melbourne and North Melbourne Werribee.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE when the Marsh AFL National Championships begin in June.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

