Brisbane players celebrate their win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OPENING bounce of the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final will remain at the traditional time of 2.30pm AEST.

The AFL Commission has ticked off the recommendation from League CEO Andrew Dillon, ensuring traditionalists will enjoy at least another season decider played out in daytime.

Dillon said the League acknowledged the opportunities for presentation that came with a twilight or night GF, but ultimately decided to continue with the time-honoured slot for the first bounce.

"The Toyota AFL Grand Final is our competition's best moment, there is nothing like the roar that goes around the MCG when the ball is bounced to start the biggest game of the season,” he said.



"We will continue to work closely with our broadcast partner, the Seven Network, to create the most amazing sporting event in the country, both in the build-up during the week and on the last Saturday in September."

A view of the MCG during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL Grand Final has always been played in the afternoon timeslot, except for the two deciders played in the COVID-19 pandemic-affected seasons of 2020 and 2021, which were played at 6.30pm AEST (7.30pm AEDT) and 5.15pm AWST (7.15pm AEST), respectively.

The Commission will continue to review the start time for the Grand Final in future years.

What time will the 2025 Grand Final start?

AEST 2.30pm – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

ACST 2.00pm – NT, SA

AWST 12.30pm – WA