Jake Lloyd during the Opening Round match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

There are some huge matches in store in round 13 of the Smithy's VFL this weekend, with Geelong, Frankston, Carlton, Werribee and Coburg all looking to keep pace with the top 10, while two-time club champion Jake Lloyd will run out for Sydney's VFL side for the first time in 13 years when it travels to face Southport.

Arguably the biggest match of the round is saved for last, with fourth-placed Footscray taking on sixth-placed Richmond at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the AFL encounter between the two clubs.

Round nine of the rebel VFLW competition kicks off with a clash between Williamstown and Essendon, while top-of-the-ladder North Melbourne Werribee and second-placed Box Hill meet Darebin and Casey, respectively.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

The rebel VFL Women's competition includes 14 home and away rounds.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

